NELSONVILLE — The Logan Chieftains were 54-43 winners at Nelsonville-York's Ben Wagner Gymnasium on Saturday.
Logan jumped out to a 17-7 lead after one quarter and 27-15 at halftime.
Nelsonville-York trailed 37-27 going to the fourth.
Airah Lavy led the Buckeyes (9-8) with 21 points, going 11 of 18 from the foul line. She added a pair of 2-point field goals and two 3-point field goals.
Cayleigh Dupler added eight points, while Brooklyn Richards, Bianca Gerity and Emma Fields each scored four points.
Mackenzie Hurd scored two points before leaving the game with an injury in the first quarter.
Brooklin Harris was the leader for Logan. She scored 23 points, including eight in the fourth quarter.
Danika Mahaffey added 11 points and Emaurice McKinney eight points.
