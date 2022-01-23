LOGAN — The Logan Chieftains were able to grind out a 47-34 victory over the Athens Bulldogs on Friday.
Logan held a slight edge in every quarter. The Chiefs led 12-8 after one quarter, 23-15 at halftime and 34-23 going to the fourth.
Ashton Mahaffey led Logan with 19 points, while Cayden Alford added nine points and Xavier Frasure eight points.
Derrick Welsh led Athens (3-10) with 12 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks.
Nathan Shadik added 11 points for Athens, while Luke Brandes and Landon Wheatley each scored three points. Clay Boeninger and Levi Neal each scored two points, with Sam Goldsberry adding one point.
Athens is scheduled to travel to Wellston on Tuesday.
