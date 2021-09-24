LOGAN — The Logan Chieftains pitched a shutout in the second half, leading to a win against their rivals from Athens.
Logan scored a 24-14 win at Chieftain Stadium against Athens on Friday.
It marked the Chieftains' first win of the season as they move to 1-4 overall.
Athens, which was deadlocked into a 14-14 tie at halftime, falls to 1-5.
Logan took 17-14 lead with 4:18 left in the third quarter on Carson Hodson's 23-yard field goal.
The two teams continued to battle back and forth until Logan's Brayden Sturgell scored on a 1-yard run for a 24-14 lead with 6:35 to play.
Athens out gained Logan, 302 yards to 247. The Bulldogs lost a fumble and had an interception, while Logan didn't have a turnover.
The Chieftains did most of their damage on the ground, rushing for 219 yards on 49 attempts.
Logan had seven different players run the ball at least three times. Traten Poling had 11 carries for 75 yards, while Varik Fick had 10 carries for 49 yards.
Sturgell had three carries for 17 yards and also completed all three of his pass attempts for 28 yards. Justin Mustard caught one pass for 24 yards.
Landon Wheatley completed 16 of 30 passes for 217 yards for Athens, throwing two touchdowns. He also added 75 yards on 13 carries.
Derrick Welsh caught four passes for 74 yards for Athens, while Marcus Stevers caught four passes for 64 yards. Levi Neal had four catches for 32 yards. Braxton Springer had one catch for 41 yards, while Alex Pero caught three passes for six yards.
Logan got on the board thanks to Tyler Dawson's 13-yard touchdown run. Sturgell added a 2-point conversion run for an 8-0 lead with 6:12 left in the first quarter.
Athens answered when Wheatley connected with Welsh for a 60-yard touchdown pass and Luke Brandes' extra point cut Logan's lead to 8-7.
Logan ended a high-scoring opening quarter with Jack Brown's 2-yard touchdown run. The extra point missed, leaving Logan's lead at 14-7 with 3:17 left in the quarter.
Athens completed a scoring drive right before halftime. Wheatley again found Welsh for a touchdown, this time from four yards out. Brandes' extra point tied the game at 14-14 with 15 seconds left in the second quarter.
Springer led Athens' defensive effort with eight tackles, with Brandes adding 7.5 total tackles.
Kaiden Patton had an interception for Logan, which will host St. Charles on Friday.
The remainder of Athens' game are inside the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division. The Bulldogs are scheduled to host Meigs on Friday.
