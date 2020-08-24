LOGAN — The Athens Girls varsity soccer team opened their season in a tough loss to the Logan Chiefs Friday night at Logan Chieftain Stadium, 7-0.
The Chiefs came out strong early and the Bulldogs struggled to find a cohesive plan to shut them down. Both Logan sophomore Carly Leach and junior Brooklin Harris powered multiple goals past Bulldog senior keeper Nikki Bean and the Chiefs found themselves up 6-0 at halftime.
The Bulldogs were able to settle into more structured play in the second half, while they were not able to put any points on the board, they were able to hold Logan to just one additional goal. Keeper Bean adds to her career total with an additional 17 saves. The Bulldog’s lone shot on goal for the evening came from junior captain Karma Fugate in the second half.
Athens Head Coach JT Schroer summed up the game; “No one wants to start the season with a 7-0 loss. Logan is a solid team this year with 3 to 4 key players. And their senior leadership was visible on the field last night. We are proud that the bulldogs didn’t give up and played hard all game. We played better in the second half and only gave up one goal. The coaches have some work to do but are confident we will get better as the season goes on.”
Athens and Logan flip flopped on Saturday as their JV teams met at Joe Burrow Stadium. The young Bulldogs took good notes the night before and learned their lesson well. The Bulldog JV came out strong and pressed the Chiefs throughout the game. Sophomore Annie Moulton and Freshman Kayla Hammonds each found the net to lead the team to 2-0 victory.
Having found their synchronicity, the Bulldogs hope to blend this learning in their next game against Miami Trace on Thursday at home.
Logan 3, Athens 2 (boys soccer)
Logan erased a 2-0 deficit to earn a 3-2 boys’ soccer win over Athens on Friday.
Logan’s Christian Swart scored on a penalty kick with under 10 minutes to play for the deciding goal.
Athens led 2-0 at halftime, but Logan’s Riley Primmer found the back of the next with 34:53 left in the second half to make it 2-1.
Nathan Allen scored the tying goal for Logan.
Athens will host Marietta on Tuesday.
