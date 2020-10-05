Elijah Lucas

Federal Hocking's Elijah Lucas runs against Hannan's defense during Friday's 12-6 victory. Lucas rushed for 232 yards and two touchdowns. 

ASHTON, W.Va. — Trailing late in the third quarter, the Federal Hocking Lancers turned in a big defensive stand. 

That was all Elijah Lucas needed to steal away the victory. 

Lucas scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns, and the Lancers were victorious for the second time this season. 

Federal Hocking made the trip to Hannan, W.Va., on Friday, earning a dramatic 12-6 victory. 

The Lancers, playing for the first time in three weeks, improved to 2-2 while the Wildcats dropped to 0-2. 

Federal Hocking trailed 6-0 and had its defense backed up to the 1-yard line with just over two minutes left in the third quarter. 

Hannan attempted to go ahead by two scores, but fumbled the ball into the end zone. The Lancers recovered for the touchback, and have new life. 

Federal Hocking took advantage with a seven-play, 80-yard drive to tie the game. Lucas concluded the drive with a five-yard run. The 2-point conversion try failed, but the Lancers had tied the game 6-6 with 10:40 remaining. 

Federal Hocking forced a punt, then the game went into nearly an hour delay as a Hannan player was injured, and an ambulance was called onto the scene. 

Two plays after the delay, Lucas struck again. He was able to run outside and down the left sideline untouched for a 57-yard touchdown. 

The Lancers led for the first time, 12-6, and only 5:03 was left to play. 

One more defensive stand was needed, as Hannan drove the ball down to the 15-yard line. 

Facing a fourth-and-four, the Wildcats came up a yard short. The Lancers' defense held again, and took over possession with 1:01 remaining. 

Out of timeouts, Hannan couldn't stop the clock and the Lancers won for the second time in their last three games. 

Hannan led 6-0 thanks to a score at the end of the first half. A 10-play, 68-yard drive ended with Dylan Starkey's 10-yard run as time expired in the second quarter. 

Lucas carried the load for the Lancers, rushing 28 times for 232 yards and the two touchdowns. Ethan McCune added 39 yards on 15 carries. 

Lucas attempted two passes, but both were incomplete as neither team completed a pass on the night. 

Anthony Hamilton led the Wildcats with 113 yards on 15 carries, while Starkey added 39 yards on 11 rushing attempts. 

Federal Hocking gained 271 yards of offense on 47 rushing attempts. Hannan had 192 on 36 rushing attempts. 

The Lancers have two wins in a season for the first time since going 2-8 in 2014. 

Federal Hocking still has scheduled home games against South Gallia (Oct. 16), Grove City Christian (Oct. 23) and Wahama (Oct. 30). 

Federal Hocking 12, Hannan 6

Federal Hocking;0;0;0;12;—;12

Hannan;0;6;0;0;—;6

H — Dylan Starkey, 10-yard run (kick blocked), 0:00, 2nd

FH — Elijah Lucas, 5-yard run (run failed), 10:40, 4th

FH — Elijah Lucas, 57-yard run (run failed), 5:03, 4th

TEAM STATISTICS

;FH;H

First downs;14;10

Rushes (no-yds);47-271;36-192

Passing yards;0;0

Total yards;271;192

Comp-att-int;0-2-0;0-2-0

Penalties (no-yds);7-50;5-35

Fumbles (no-lost);1-0;3-2

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

Federal Hocking — Elijah Lucas 28-232 2 TDs, Ethan McCune 15-39, Kameron Shaffer 3-1, Team 1-(-1); Hannan — Anthony Hamilton 15-113, Dylan Starkey 11-39 TD, Ryan Hall (8-28, Logan Barker 2-12

PASSING

Federal Hocking — Elijah Lucas 0-2-0-0; Hannan — Ryan Hall 0-2-0-0

RECEIVING

Federal Hocking — none; Hannan — none 

