ASHTON, W.Va. — Trailing late in the third quarter, the Federal Hocking Lancers turned in a big defensive stand.
That was all Elijah Lucas needed to steal away the victory.
Lucas scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns, and the Lancers were victorious for the second time this season.
Federal Hocking made the trip to Hannan, W.Va., on Friday, earning a dramatic 12-6 victory.
The Lancers, playing for the first time in three weeks, improved to 2-2 while the Wildcats dropped to 0-2.
Federal Hocking trailed 6-0 and had its defense backed up to the 1-yard line with just over two minutes left in the third quarter.
Hannan attempted to go ahead by two scores, but fumbled the ball into the end zone. The Lancers recovered for the touchback, and have new life.
Federal Hocking took advantage with a seven-play, 80-yard drive to tie the game. Lucas concluded the drive with a five-yard run. The 2-point conversion try failed, but the Lancers had tied the game 6-6 with 10:40 remaining.
Federal Hocking forced a punt, then the game went into nearly an hour delay as a Hannan player was injured, and an ambulance was called onto the scene.
Two plays after the delay, Lucas struck again. He was able to run outside and down the left sideline untouched for a 57-yard touchdown.
The Lancers led for the first time, 12-6, and only 5:03 was left to play.
One more defensive stand was needed, as Hannan drove the ball down to the 15-yard line.
Facing a fourth-and-four, the Wildcats came up a yard short. The Lancers' defense held again, and took over possession with 1:01 remaining.
Out of timeouts, Hannan couldn't stop the clock and the Lancers won for the second time in their last three games.
Hannan led 6-0 thanks to a score at the end of the first half. A 10-play, 68-yard drive ended with Dylan Starkey's 10-yard run as time expired in the second quarter.
Lucas carried the load for the Lancers, rushing 28 times for 232 yards and the two touchdowns. Ethan McCune added 39 yards on 15 carries.
Lucas attempted two passes, but both were incomplete as neither team completed a pass on the night.
Anthony Hamilton led the Wildcats with 113 yards on 15 carries, while Starkey added 39 yards on 11 rushing attempts.
Federal Hocking gained 271 yards of offense on 47 rushing attempts. Hannan had 192 on 36 rushing attempts.
The Lancers have two wins in a season for the first time since going 2-8 in 2014.
Federal Hocking still has scheduled home games against South Gallia (Oct. 16), Grove City Christian (Oct. 23) and Wahama (Oct. 30).
Federal Hocking 12, Hannan 6
Federal Hocking;0;0;0;12;—;12
Hannan;0;6;0;0;—;6
H — Dylan Starkey, 10-yard run (kick blocked), 0:00, 2nd
FH — Elijah Lucas, 5-yard run (run failed), 10:40, 4th
FH — Elijah Lucas, 57-yard run (run failed), 5:03, 4th
TEAM STATISTICS
;FH;H
First downs;14;10
Rushes (no-yds);47-271;36-192
Passing yards;0;0
Total yards;271;192
Comp-att-int;0-2-0;0-2-0
Penalties (no-yds);7-50;5-35
Fumbles (no-lost);1-0;3-2
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Federal Hocking — Elijah Lucas 28-232 2 TDs, Ethan McCune 15-39, Kameron Shaffer 3-1, Team 1-(-1); Hannan — Anthony Hamilton 15-113, Dylan Starkey 11-39 TD, Ryan Hall (8-28, Logan Barker 2-12
PASSING
Federal Hocking — Elijah Lucas 0-2-0-0; Hannan — Ryan Hall 0-2-0-0
RECEIVING
Federal Hocking — none; Hannan — none
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.