ROCK SPRINGS — The wind was whipping, the rain was falling and the temperature was rapidly dropping.
It was perfect weather for Abe Lundy.
Meigs' burly junior rushed for four touchdowns, powering the Marauders to an upset win, 30-7, at Holzer Field at Farmer's Bank Stadium in a Thursday night season finale.
Lundy carried the ball 22 times for 134 yards, seemingly getting stronger as the game went on despite the dreary Halloween weather that ascended on Meigs County.
"This weather kind of played right into Lundy's hands," Alexander coach Earich Dean said. "He's a big back. He's got great balance. I tell you, we talked all week about, you just can't hit him with the first person. You have to hit him with multiple people. You have to wrap him up."
Lundy is listed at 6-feet and 230 pounds. First-year Meigs coach David Tennant said any night is a good time to feed the football to his power back.
"Any weather's perfect for Lundy," Tennant said. "When he runs the ball, he's a tank."
The win allowed the Marauders (1-5 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division) to snap a seven-game losing streak and close the season at 2-8 overall. It was also their first home win of the season, as Meigs had been outscored 86-6 in its three previous home dates before sending their seniors out with a victory.
"(Lundy) told us before the game, 'They will not stop us from winning this game for the seniors,'" Tennant said. "He didn't disappoint."
While Lundy and the Marauders were able to ring their victory bell afterwards, it was a disappointing conclusion to Alexander's season.
The Spartans finish the year at 4-6 for the second season in a row. Alexander was aiming for a .500 finish, and its first win over Meigs since 2015, but wasn't able to come up with the big plays.
"They adapted to the weather and we didn't adapt very well to the weather," Dean said. "I think it showed."
A pair of huge momentum swings went against Alexander (1-5 TVC-Ohio), leading to short fields for Meigs.
The first came when Alexander still enjoyed a 7-6 lead early in the second quarter. Meigs' Morgan Roberts and Lundy combined to come up with a sack of Alexander's Kaleb Easley, forcing a Spartan punt.
The snap sailed high over punter Connor Truax's head. All Truax could do was fall on the football back at the 11-yard line, a 27-yard loss.
Lundy scored two plays later, and his 2-point conversion run allowed Meigs to lead 14-7. The Marauders never trailed again.
The score remained 14-7 into the third quarter, when a wild sequence ultimately went in the Marauders' favor.
Meigs junior Noah Metzger broke through the line of scrimmage on a run, and appeared to be racing toward the end zone.
However, Metzger started to lose the wet football after he got inside the 10-yard line. Alexander's Matt Brown pounced on the fumble at the 4-yard line, and it appeared the Spartans were still in the game.
The Spartans lost a fumble on the very next play, Meigs' Dale Ashburn jumping on a lose ball at the 7-yard line.
The Marauders turned again to Lundy, who scored virtually untouched from six yards out two plays later. His 2-point run had Meigs firmly in command, leading 22-7 with 12.5 seconds left in the third.
"That's why coaches have high blood pressure, I tell you that much," Tennant said of the sequence. "But yeah, whenever it was time to make a play, we made plays, and that's why I love this group. It's been a rough year, but what a way to end it."
Another turnover ended Alexander's next possession, as Meigs' Kyler Ashburn came up with an interception.
This time, it only took Lundy one play to score. He took a direct snap and ran past the Spartans' defense for a 53-yard score.
Lineman Caleb Burnem ran in the 2-point conversion on a trick play — the sophomore acted like he was running off the field before instead catching a lateral pass around the 10-yard line from Coulter Cleland. He ran the rest of the way in, and Meigs was in command, up 30-7 with 10:52 remaining.
The Marauders gained 387 yards of total offense, including 262 yards on 45 rushing attempts. A predominantly passing team most of the year behind the dynamic Cleland, the Marauders were content to lineup in a Maryland-I and power the football at the Spartans after getting a lead in the wet conditions.
Metzger added 66 yards rushing, and 12 yards receiving for Meigs.
"The way their running game was working, they got behind the big boys in that Maryland-I and we just struggled stopping it," Dean said. "They really controlled us up front tonight. They did a great job."
Cleland completed 6 of 14 passes for 125 yards, with Wyatt Hoover catching three passes for 77 yards.
Cleland finished his sophomore season with 1,881 yards passing.
The Marauders also enjoyed their best defensive day of the season, holding an opponent under 20 points for the first time.
Alexander scored on its first play from scrimmage, a 67-yard run up the middle for Jordan Cantrell.
That was the extent of Alexander's offense, as it finished with 117 yards, including just nine yards passing.
"First play, we attacked like we were playing on a non-wet field," Tennant said. "We came up like the field was perfect and they slid past the guy and he goes for about a 70-yard touchdown. I was like, 'Play under control and we're going to be alright.'"
Take away Cantrell's touchdown run, and Alexander had just 50 yards of total offense on the next 46 plays.
"They switched their defense up on us a little bit too," Dean said. "We practiced against a 4-2 all week. No excuses. They threw a 3-5 against us. We kind of panicked a little bit. It's stuff you have to be able to adapt to."
Cantrell's long run allowed the Spartans to lead 7-0.
The Marauders' first scoring drive was set up by a 39-yard pass from Cleland to Hoover on third-and-10. Cleland also scrambled for nine yards on a third down to keep the drive alive, before Lundy's 1-yard plunge cut the deficit to 7-6.
The Spartans' suffered the high snap on their punt attempt on their next drive, and the Marauders seized control of the game.
Cantrell led Alexander with 86 yards on 10 carries. Easley rushed for 40 yards on 15 attempts, completing 9 of 15 passes for nine yards.
The Spartans were able to enjoy a good moment in the fourth quarter. Senior Michael Kelly — who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the fourth game of the season — was able to step on the field and catch one final pass.
Easley threw a short pass to Kelly, as the Marauders' defense stayed in their tracks to allow the reception to happen. The officials then blew the play dead to allow Kelly to leave the field.
It goes in the books as a reception for minus-one yard, but it was one of the more meaningfully plays of the season for Dean.
"We got him in so he could get back in the stat book one more time as a senior, which was very important because that kid's been through a lot with his injury," Dean said. "Just happy to see a little smile on his face."
Thursday's season finale marked the final games for 13 Alexander seniors. The group were sophomores when Dean took over, and most were on the field through a 1-9 2017 campaign.
The Spartans came back with back-to-back 4-6 seasons, and were in many games against solid competition this season. A final win just wasn't in the cards in the cold and rain against Lundy and the Marauders.
"This is just a great group of seniors and what we showed tonight wasn't what they've done all year," Dean said. "We've fought so hard all year, put ourselves in position to be one of the better teams in the TVC. We played some of the better teams really tough this year and tonight was just not our night. Those kids played all the way to the last whistle."
Meigs 30, Alexander 7
Alexander;7;0;0;0;—;7
Meigs;0;14;8;8;—;30
A — Jordan Cantrell, 67-yard run (Kyler D'Augustino kick), 9:08, 1st
M — Abe Lundy, 1-yard run (pass failed), 11:55, 2nd
M — Abe Lundy, 4-yard run (Abe Lundy run), 8:56, 2nd
M — Abe Lundy, 6-yard run (Abe Lundy run), 12.5, 3rd
M — Abe Lundy, 53-yard run (Caleb Burnem run), 10:52, 4th
TEAM STATISTICS
;A;M
First downs;4;7
Plays from scrimmage;47;59
Rushing (plys-yds);30-108;45-262
Passing yards;9;125
Total net yards;117;387
Passes (cmp-att-int);9-17-1;6-14-0
Fumbles (no-lost);2-1;3-2
Penalties (no-yds);5-44;8-66
Punts (no-avg);4-31.3;2-29
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Alexander — Jordan Cantrell 10-86 TD, Kaleb Easley 15-40, Logan Neal 3-10, Matt Brown 1-(-1), TEAM 1-(-27); Meigs — Abe Lundy 22-134 4 TDs, Noah Metzger 9-66, Coulter Cleland 3-14, Jake McElroy 1-24, Kyler Ashburn 1-6, Landon Acree 1-6, Ethan Watson 1-4, Tyler Wolfe 1-3, Tucker Smith 1-2, Kolten Thomas 1-2, Cam Burnem 1-1, Drake Hall 1-1, Matt Gilkey 1-0, TEAM 1-(-1)
PASSING
Alexander — Kaleb Easley 9-15-1-9, Luke Chapman 0-1-0-0, Michael Lash 0-1-0-0; Meigs — Coulter Cleland 6-14-0-125
RECEIVING
Alexander — Luke Chapman 2-5, Logan Neal 1-5, Jagger Cain 3-4, Chase Siefert 1-(-1), Tanner MacDowell 1-(-1), Michael Kelly 1-(-1); Meigs — Wyatt Hoover 3-77, Landon Acree 1-36, Noah Metzger 2-12
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.