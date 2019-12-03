ALBANY — Jadyn Mace did a little bit of everything, helping Alexander to its first win of the season.
Mace led all scorers with 22 points in Alexander's 50-32 win over Marietta on Monday in Albany.
The win allows the Spartans to improve to 1-2 on the season, as they had previously lost to Circleville and Warren.
Mace made 8 of 11 shots from the field, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range. She also took two charges, as the Spartans had an all-around strong effort against the Tigers.
Alexander did trail 11-7 after one quarter, but pushed ahead 19-18 by halftime. The Spartans won the third quarter, 14-6, to lead 33-24, then won the final quarter 17-8 for the comfortable win.
The Spartans had 15 steals in the win, while only committing six turnovers.
Kara Meeks joined Mace in double figures, scoring 13 points on five 2-point field goals and three free throws.
Marlee Grinstead added seven points, while Taylor Meadows scored four points. Hope Richardson and Chloe Payne each scored two points for Alexander.
Hannah Kroft led Marietta with 11 points. Morgan Attenburger and Jennifer Smith each scored seven points.
Alexander has its league opener on Thursday, hosting Nelsonville-York.
Alexander will also host the first Tri-Valley Conference Turn It Gold Classic on Saturday.
There will be four games involving TVC teams. The first game will tip off at 12 p.m. between Nelsonville-York and Wellston.
Vinton County vs. River Valley will follow, with Meigs and Athens playing in the third game. Alexander will take on Federal Hocking in the day's final game.
