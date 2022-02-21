HILLIARD — Alexander freshman Jocelynn Malone made a splash over the weekend at the OHSWCA Girls' State Wrestling Tournament.
Malone finished in third place in the 125-pound weight class, going 5-1 over the weekend.
The event was held at Hilliard Davidson High School.
Malone qualified by going 3-0 the previous weekend in the Central/Southeast District tournament.
Malone opened the state competition with a pin in 4:46 against Gibsonburg's Jocelyn Shaeffer.
Malone's second match was her only setback, a close 7-6 quarterfinal loss to Sandy Valley's Madison Vickers.
Vickers eventually placed sixth in the weight class.
That defeat dropped Malone into the consolation bracket, and she never lost again.
She bounced back with a pin against Watkins Memorial's Zenna Stirling in 3:35 to secure at least a spot on the podium.
Her next consolation match was against Miamisburg's Symone Mortn, another pin in 4:00. That guaranteed no worse than a sixth-place finish.
Malone's consolation semifinal was another victory via pin. This time she defeated Hamilton Township's Sienna Sanborn in 2:18.
That advanced Malone all the way to the third-place match. The result was yet another pin, as Malone finished her season in style.
She defeated Hubbard's Emily Flynn in the final match, pinning her in 3:55.
Eastern High School's Brielle Newland was also a state placer, finishing sixth in the 135-pound weight class.
Logan's Alleana Brown finished second in the 170-pound weight class. She advanced to the championship match before falling to Dover's Payton Curley.
Jackson's Makennah Craft won a state title, winning her 100-pound final with a 14-2 major decision against Bellefontaine's Makayla Young.
Trimble's Kaylee Toner competed in the 140-pound weight class. She lost her opening match to Caledonia's River Valley in a pin. She lost her second match to Lutheran West's Nat Rodriguez.
