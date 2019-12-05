The Athens Bulldogs enter the new season with some question marks.
Who will fill the shoes of the departed seniors? How will the young players on the roster progress?
One aspect of Athens’ season that should go unquestioned is where the bulk of the points will come from.
Senior Laura Manderick returns for her final hoops season in a Bulldogs’ uniform.
Manderick, a starter since her freshman season, has already eclipsed the 1,000 career point mark. She’s a three-time all-Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division player and has the opportunity to graduate as one of Athens’ most productive players in program history.
“She’s definitely going to be asked to do a lot,” Athens coach Seth Matheny, now in his third season coaching Manderick, said. “They’re still other factors I’m sure that will come up in the games where we’re going to have to have her step up into different things.”
Manderick will again be mostly running point guard duties for the Bulldogs. She’ll surely be the focus of opposing team’s defensive strategies.
Manderick has always been up to the task though, when it comes to putting points on the scoreboard. A career average of 15.1 points per game, Manderick entered the season with 1,030 career points. She’s averaged 15.2 points, 15.7 points and 14.5 points per game in her three seasons with the ‘Dogs.
“You know what you’re going to get from her,” Matheny said. “That’s what I’ve been trying to preach to the younger girls, is consistency. A tough thing to step up as a younger player and be consistent night in and night out. That’s really what we’re looking for.”
The Bulldogs will certainly have a different look for the 2019-20 season, even with the familiar face of Manderick leading the way.
Emma Harter, Kaylee Stewart and Lilly Mills were not only seniors a year ago, but were all three- or four-year starters. The trio played with Manderick for the last three seasons, and leave big shoes to fill.
On top of that, varsity regulars Bella Tan — a two-year letter winner — and Haylie Mills opted not to play this season.
Athens has seniors Mindi Gregory, Emmarald Jean-Francois and Nevada Rhoades-McKnight-Sinkfield on the roster, but the rest of the team will be freshmen and sophomores.
“Previously, there was an experienced group coming out there to where you could draw some things up and they could go with it,” Matheny said. “We’ve tried through our scrimmages to draw some things up and it doesn’t go as smoothly as what it does whenever you have those experienced players out there. Each year presents its own challenges. This year will have a little more youth then what we’ve had since I’ve been here.”
Senior guard Mindi Gregory, like Manderick, is also a four-year varsity player. A defensive specialist with her quickness, Matheny said the Bulldogs will also look to Gregory for scoring this season.
“She has always been a solid defensive player,” Matheny said. “Really hasn’t had a bad practice this year. Trying to tune her offensive side of the game up just a little bit more.”
Sophomore guard Harper Bennett will also bring back experience for the Bulldogs. Standing 5-foot-8, Bennett gives Athens a solid athlete on the wing who got playing experience a year ago as a freshman.
“She’ll definitely get more minutes this year,” Matheny said. “She’s done a really good job. What we’re looking for is a leader of the group. She’s trying to step in and fill that. She’ll be relied on heavily. I plan on her running in our two-spot with Laura next to her.”
Sophomore guard Kesi Federspiel also saw playing time off the bench as a freshman a year ago. Like Bennett, her role with the current ‘Dogs will greatly expand.
“She’s also another one of those players that is quick, can play good defense,” Matheny said. “We’ll rely on that. Just can’t be Mindi out there defending everybody. We’ll rely on her a pretty fair amount as far as that goes.”
Jean-Francois is a 5-foot-10 senior center who has also been in Athens’ program, and should see more playing time this season.
“She’s shown flashes in the preseason,” Matheny said.
Matheny will be looking for new varsity contributors to step up. One should be freshman Emily Zuber, a 5-foot-11 center.
Zuber is young, but will give Athens height in the post to replace Lilly Mills.
“She has shown up to everything since summer started, and has been a really pleasant surprise,” Matheny said. “Kid works her tail off. She’s going to be a contributor this year.”
Twin sisters Annika Benton and Kianna Benton will also be in the mix. Both are 5-foot-4 sophomore guards.
“They work hard,” Matheny said. “They’re going to be relied on some because we’re looking for who’s going to step into that role whenever we need a break for somebody.”
Sophomore Bailey Cordray-Davis, standing 5-foot-8, will be another player making her varsity debut.
Freshman guards Olivia Banks and Maggie Schlicher will also be looked upon to develop as the season progresses.
“Any given night, those guys are going to be given an opportunity to contribute,” Matheny said.
The Bulldogs will be challenged with a difficult schedule. They opened with non-league losses to Fairfield Union, New Lexington and Ironton.
Zanesville, Gallia Academy, Lancaster, Warren, McClain, Adena, Jackson and Logan round out the non-league slate and of course the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division always provides difficult competition, headlined by two-time defending champion Vinton County.
Athens finished 8-15 last season, its best mark since the program’s all-time leading scorer Dominique Doseck graduated in 2015.
The Bulldogs will try to continue to build on last season’s positives. Matheny knows he’ll have Manderick leading the way. How the rest of the young roster progresses will go a long way in determining how many victories the young ‘Dogs finish up with.
“I think Mindi will see a spike in scoring this year,” Matheny said. “Laura, you know you’re getting 15-20 (points) a night, most nights. My big concern is teams are going to be able to focus on Laura even more so than they did last year. Are the other kids that are out there able to step up or not?”
