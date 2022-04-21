ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs Marauders won a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division softball game over Alexander on Wednesday, 6-1.
The Marauders scored a run in the first, two in the third and three in the fifth to lead 6-0. Alexander scored in the top of the sixth inning on a one-out double by Ellie Day.
Day pitched a complete game for Alexander, giving up six hits. She also had two hits at the plate, driving in a run.
Jaycie Jordan, Darian Lallier and Micaela Moat each hit singles for Alexander.
Jessica Workman pitched a complete game for Meigs. Adams hit a double and drove in a run.
Alexander will host Unioto in a doubleheader on Saturday at 11 a.m.
