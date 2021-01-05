The Athens Bulldogs and Meigs Marauders were tied at 32-32 with a quarter to play.
That's when Meigs' Mallory Hawley took over.
Hawley scored eight points in the final quarter, lifting Meigs to a 46-41 win at Athens High School's McAfee Gymnasium on Monday.
Hawley finished with a game-high 16 points, making seven 2-point field goals. Four of those 2-point field goals came in the final quarter, a frame Meigs won 14-9.
The loss drops Athens to 1-8 on the season, and 0-5 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Rylee Lisle added 11 points in the win for Meigs, while Delana Wright added 10 points. Mara Hall had three points, while Andrew Mahr and Maggie Musser each scored two points.
Kesi Federspiel led Athens with 14 points, including a buzzer beater at the end of the third quarter.
Annika Benton added eight points for Athens, while Haylie Mills scored seven points. Kianna Benton added six points, while Harper Bennett tallied four points. Bailey Davis finished with two points.
Meigs led 15-8 after one quarter, and 20-15 at halftime. Athens scored 17 points in the third quarter to tie the score.
Athens is scheduled to host Jackson on Thursday.
