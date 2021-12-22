NELSONVILLE — The Meigs Marauders jumped out to a big first-half lead, winning at Nelsonville-York's Ben Wagner Gymnasium 66-38 on Tuesday.
Meigs was ahead 22-5 after one quarter, and 41-12 at halftime. The Marauders' lead was 58-32 going to the fourth quarter.
Meigs had balanced scoring, as Chase Garcia and Ethan Stewart each scored 14 points.
Brody Butcher added eight points while Caleb Burnmen added six points.
Drew Carter led Nelsonville-York with 12 points, as he made three 3-pointers. Trent Morrissey had nine points, while Landon Inman added five points. Dakota Inman and Jaydon Abram each had four points, while Leighton Loge and Brandon Charles each scored two points.
Nelsonville-York (3-4, 1-3 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division) will host Trimble on Tuesday.
