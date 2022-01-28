ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs Marauders survived an upset bid by the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes.
Meigs remained tied for second place in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division with a 70-66 win over Nelsonville-York on Friday.
Meigs (9-5 overall) improves 5-2 in the TVC-Ohio.
Coulter Cleland led Meigs with 18 points, with Ethan Stewart adding 17 points. Braylon Harrison scored 14 points and Brayden Stanley seven points.
Meigs survived a huge game from N-Y senior Drew Carter, who scored 26 points. He mad five 3-point field goals, three 2-point field goals and five of his six free throw attempts.
Keagan Swope had 10 points for Nelsonville-York (6-11, 1-7 TVC-Ohio). James Koska and Leighton Loge each scored eight points, while Trent Morrissey and Jaydon Abram each scored five points.
