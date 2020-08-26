Meigs edged Waterford to claim its second Tri-Valley Conference girls' golf victory.
The Marauders won Monday's league meet with a team score of 194, followed by Waterford's 197.
Meigs now has two first-place finishes in two league meets.
Nelsonville-York was the host school, as the meet was held at Forest Hills.
Athens came in third with a team score of 216, while Wellston was fourth at 231. Vinton County finished fifth at 235, while Federal Hocking was sixth at 249.
Waterford's Leah Ryan was the medalist for the round, shooting a 44. Athens' Lisa Lu was only a shot back, finishing with a strong round of 45.
Meigs had the next three individual golfers. Caitlin Cotterill and Kylee Robinson each finished with scores of 47 for the Marauders, followed by Lorena Kennedy's 48.
Nelsonville-York's Ryleigh Giffin was tied for fifth with Kennedy at 48.
Vinton County was led by Liz Lambert, as she was tied for seventh with a score of 50.
Athens' Olivia Kaiser, Meigs' Shelby Whaley and Wellston's Halle Martin each tied for 10th with rounds of 52.
Mia Basim led Federal Hocking with a score of 53.
Athens also had rounds of 57 by Grace Corrigan and 62 by Abby Cornwell to round out their team score.
Nelsonville-York's Caitlin Hall also finished 15th overall with a score of 54.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.