ROCKSPRINGS — Mallory Hawley had a night to remember for the Meigs Marauders.
Hawley recorded her 1,000th career point, leading Meigs to a comeback victory, 52-49, over the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes on Tuesday inside Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium.
Hawley scored a game-high 32 points, finishing with 1,001 career points.
The junior hit the milestone on a free throw with 56 seconds left in the game, giving Meigs a 51-47 lead at the time.
Hawley made 14 of 17 free throws, six 2-point field goals and a pair of 3-pointers. She scored nine points in the first quarter and eight more in the second quarter. She added seven points in the third, then capped off the night by scoring eight points in the fourth — all coming at the free throw line.
Hawley is the sixth Marauder in program history to achieve 1,000 career points, joining Amber Vining (2001), Samantha Pierce (2005), Catie Wolfe (2009), Morgan Howard (2011) and Kassidy Betzing (2019).
Hawley also added 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks.
Meigs finishes its Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division season with a 5-7 record, having swept the season series with the Buckeyes.
Nelsonville-York falls to 5-15 overall, and 3-7 in the TVC-Ohio.
The game was tied 10-10 after one quarter, with N-Y leading 25-20 at halftime. The Buckeyes still led 41-35 going to the fourth, but the Marauders won the final quarter 17-8.
Meigs went ahead 47-45 with 2:29 left on Rylee Lisle's 3-pointer, the assist going to Hawley.
Airah Lavy led the Buckeyes with 19 points, making a pair of 3-pointers and six 2-point field goals. Alivia Speelman also hit double figures with 16 points, making four 3-pointers. She added six rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Cayleigh Dupler and Brooklyn Richards each added five points, while Ashleigh Cantrell and Kalina Hernandez each scored two points.
Jerrica Smith added seven points for Meigs, while Andrea Mahr had five points and Delana Wright four points.
Nelsonville-York's next game will be in the Division III tournament. The Buckeyes travel to Westfall on Saturday at 7 p.m. for a sectional semifinal game.
