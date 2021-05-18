NELSONVILLE — The Meigs Marauders closed their season by rallying for a late-inning win at Nelsonville-York.
Meigs scored three runs in the final two innings, leading to a 7-5 win over the Buckeyes at Blackburn Field.
Meigs scored once in the first and three in the third for a 4-0 lead.
Nelsonville-York answered with two in the third and three in the fourth to lead 5-4.
The Buckeyes held that lead until the Marauders scored a run in the sixth to tie the game.
Meigs then scored two in the top of the seventh for the 7-5 lead, then held the Buckeyes off the scoreboard in the final half-inning.
Hailey Roberts pitched a complete game for Meigs, giving up seven hits and five walks, striking out six.
Lily Dugan was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run for Meigs.
Ryleigh Giffin pitched a complete game for the Buckeyes, allowing only one earned run. She struck out six without walking a batter, giving up six hits.
Brooklyn Gerity was 2 for 4 with a run and RBI for Nelsonville-York. Abby Riffle hit a double, driving in two runs.
Sydne Rawlings had a single and walk, while Brooklyn Richards had a single and run scored. Emma Fields had a single, two walks and two runs scored. Gracie Saunders added a single and RBI.
The Buckeyes end their season at 6-19 overall, and 0-12 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
