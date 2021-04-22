ROCKSPRINGS — The Alexander Spartans and Meigs Marauders played another thriller on the softball diamond, but this time is was the Marauders who came away with the win.
Meigs scored a walk-off, 4-3, victory over Alexander in frigid temperatures on Wednesday.
Tied at 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh, Meigs' Melia Payne reached on an Alexander error with one out.
Alexander's Brooke Casto got the second out on a pop up, but Jerrica Smith reached on a walk.
That brought Delana Wright to the plate, and she would reach base on another error, allowing the winning run to score.
The loss drops Alexander to 9-5 overall, and 4-3 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
The Spartans defeated the Marauders 7-6 in 10 innings in the first meeting on April 5.
Meigs improves to 8-5 overall, and 3-3 in the TVC-Ohio.
Casto pitched a complete game in the loss, giving up only three hits, but Alexander had three errors in the field.
Hailey Roberts was the winning pitcher, going all seven innings for Meigs. She worked around nine Alexander hits and two Meigs errors.
Casto had two hits, including a double for Alexander. Macie Swart had two hits, including a triple.
Erin Scurlock and Ellie Day each had singles and RBIs.
Alexander scored in the top of the first, only to see Meigs answer with two in the bottom half of the inning.
Alexander went ahead 3-2 with a pair of third-inning runs, but Meigs tied it back up with a run in the third.
The score remained the same until the bottom of the seventh.
Mallory Adams had a triple and two RBIs for the Marauders.
Meigs 15, Alexander 4 (baseball)
ROCKSPRINGS — Alexander entered on a three-game winning streak, but Meigs earned a 15-4 baseball win on Wednesday.
The Marauders enjoyed a 13-0 lead after scoring 12 runs in the bottom of the second inning. It was 15-0 going to the fourth.
Alexander falls to 3-9 and 1-6 in the TVC-Ohio.
Jordan Schultz had the Spartans' only hit, driving in three runs with a fourth-inning single.
Cameron Oberholzer also had an RBI, while Jacob Phillips, Dylan Phillips, Jeremiah Clark and Oberholzer scored runs.
John Hobbs, Jon Sheridan, Stanley Viny and Schultz all pitched for the Spartans.
