ALBANY — Coulter Cleland and the Meigs Marauders spoiled head coach Jeff Skinner's home debut with the Alexander Spartans.
Cleland scored 19 points, leading Meigs to a 59-42 win at Alexander High School on Tuesday.
The loss drops Alexander to 1-1, both overall and in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Cleland's 19 points came on six 2-point field goals, a 3-pointer and a 4 of 6 effort from the line. He scored nine of his points in the second quarter, and five more in the fourth to help put the game away.
Meigs improves to 1-4 with the win, and 1-0 in the TVC-Ohio.
Wyatt Hoover added 14 points for the Marauders, as he scored eight points in the second quarter. Brayden Stanley added eight points, while Morgan Roberts scored six points. Brody Butcher (five points) Ethan Stewart (four points), Caleb Dumem (two points) and Braylon Harrison (one point) gave Meigs scoring depth.
Sophomore Kyler D'Augustino led Alexander with 20 points, making five 2-point field goals, a 3-pointer and 7 of 10 free throws. He scored all seven of the Spartans' first-quarter points.
Jeremiah Clark added eight points for Alexander, while Jagger Cain, Cam Houpt and Zach Barnhouse each scored four points. Preston Truax added two points.
The game was tied 7-7 after one quarter, with Meigs leading 26-20 at halftime. Meigs led just 39-36 going to the fourth, but held Alexander to six fourth-quarter points.
Alexander will aim for its first home win of the young season when it hosts Nelsonville-York on Friday.
