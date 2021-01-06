Meigs 72, N-Y 47

Nelsonville-York's Keagan Swope (14) looks for a team while being guarded by Meigs' Ethan Stewart (30) during Tuesday's Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division game. 

 Photo by Alex Hawley/Pomeroy Sentinel

ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs Marauders never trailed during Tuesday's 72-47 victory over the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes. 

The victory, the Marauders' second in a row, moves their record to 3-6 overall and 2-2 in the TVC-Ohio. 

The Buckeyes' seventh consecutive loss drops their record to 3-8 overall and 0-5 in the TVC-Ohio. 

Meigs led 18-9 after one quarter and 35-13 at halftime. The lead was 56-28 going to the fourth quarter. 

Coulter Cleland led Meigs with 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Brayden Stanley added 13 points. 

Meigs had scoring from 10 different players. Caleb Burmem had nine points, Wyatt Hoover had eight points, Braylon Harrison had seven points and six rebounds, Ethan Stewart had six points, Zach Searles had five points, Morgan Roberts and Andrew Dodson had four points, while Jake McElory added two points. 

Drew Carter led the way for Nelsonville-York with 18 points. Trent Morrissey added nine points. 

Keagan Swope tallied five points and four steals for the Buckeyes, while Joe Tome and Trevor Morrissey each scored four points. Tome added four rebounds, while Trevor Morrissey had three assists. 

Nathan Martin tallied three points for N-Y, while Braydin McKee had two points and five rebounds. James Koska also tallied two points. 

Nelsonville-York is scheduled to host Wellston on Friday. 


Load comments