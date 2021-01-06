ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs Marauders never trailed during Tuesday's 72-47 victory over the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes.
The victory, the Marauders' second in a row, moves their record to 3-6 overall and 2-2 in the TVC-Ohio.
The Buckeyes' seventh consecutive loss drops their record to 3-8 overall and 0-5 in the TVC-Ohio.
Meigs led 18-9 after one quarter and 35-13 at halftime. The lead was 56-28 going to the fourth quarter.
Coulter Cleland led Meigs with 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Brayden Stanley added 13 points.
Meigs had scoring from 10 different players. Caleb Burmem had nine points, Wyatt Hoover had eight points, Braylon Harrison had seven points and six rebounds, Ethan Stewart had six points, Zach Searles had five points, Morgan Roberts and Andrew Dodson had four points, while Jake McElory added two points.
Drew Carter led the way for Nelsonville-York with 18 points. Trent Morrissey added nine points.
Keagan Swope tallied five points and four steals for the Buckeyes, while Joe Tome and Trevor Morrissey each scored four points. Tome added four rebounds, while Trevor Morrissey had three assists.
Nathan Martin tallied three points for N-Y, while Braydin McKee had two points and five rebounds. James Koska also tallied two points.
Nelsonville-York is scheduled to host Wellston on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.