ROCKSPRINGS — Meigs found enough offense to win a defensive battle against the Athens Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Meigs scored a 47-32 win over Athens in Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium.
Athens led 5-3 after one quarter, with Meigs pushing ahead 18-16 at halftime.
The Marauders slowly built up the lead, going ahead 32-26 going to the fourth, and winning the final quarter 15-6.
The result ends a 15-game Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division winning streak for the Bulldogs, the three-time defending league champions.
Athens' last TVC-Ohio loss was also at Meigs High School, a 69-67 defeat on Jan. 31, 2020.
Landon Wheatley led Athens on Tuesday, scoring 14 points and collecting three steals.
Derrick Welsh added seven points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Luke Brandes tallied five points and three steals. Levi Neal had three points, while Clay Boeninger had two points and six rebounds. Luke Mullins added a point and two steals.
Coulter Cleland scored 19 points to lead Meigs, adding seven rebounds, two steals, two blocks and two assists.
Ethan Stewart added 16 points and six rebounds, while Braylon Harrison had 11 points.
Athens is 1-5 and 0-1 in the TVC-Ohio. Meigs improved to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the TVC-Ohio.
