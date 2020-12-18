NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes jumped out to a strong offensive start on Thursday against the Meigs Marauders. 

However, the Marauders' defense was up to the challenge the rest of the way. 

Meigs pulled away for a 42-32 win over the Buckeyes inside of Ben Wagner Gymnasium. 

Meigs held N-Y to 18 points over the final three quarters to gain the win. 

Nelsonville-York led 14-13 after one quarter, but trailed Meigs 27-20 at halftime. Meigs extended the lead to 36-25 going to the fourth. 

Meigs won the final three quarters, 29-18. 

Rylee Lisle led Meigs with 11 points, while Mallory Hawley added 10 points. 

Alivia Speelman led the Buckeyes (3-3, 1-2 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division) with 13 points. Airah Lavy added nine points, making a trio of 3-pointers. Cayleigh Dupler scored six points, while Ashleigh Cantrell and Brooklyn Richards each scored two points. 

Nelsonville-York is scheduled to travel to Wellston on Monday. 


Tags

Load comments