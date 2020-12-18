NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes jumped out to a strong offensive start on Thursday against the Meigs Marauders.
However, the Marauders' defense was up to the challenge the rest of the way.
Meigs pulled away for a 42-32 win over the Buckeyes inside of Ben Wagner Gymnasium.
Meigs held N-Y to 18 points over the final three quarters to gain the win.
Nelsonville-York led 14-13 after one quarter, but trailed Meigs 27-20 at halftime. Meigs extended the lead to 36-25 going to the fourth.
Meigs won the final three quarters, 29-18.
Rylee Lisle led Meigs with 11 points, while Mallory Hawley added 10 points.
Alivia Speelman led the Buckeyes (3-3, 1-2 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division) with 13 points. Airah Lavy added nine points, making a trio of 3-pointers. Cayleigh Dupler scored six points, while Ashleigh Cantrell and Brooklyn Richards each scored two points.
Nelsonville-York is scheduled to travel to Wellston on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.