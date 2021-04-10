Ethan Stewart gave the Meigs Marauders the early lead in the Tri-Valley Conference ohio Diviosn.
Stewart was masterful on the mound, tossing a no-hitter in Meigs' 3-0 win at Athens High School's Rannow Field.
Stewart, a sophomore, needed 80 pitches for the shutout and no-hitter. He struck out 17, with only a walk to Will Matters keeping him from a perfect game.
Stewart struck out the side in five innings, including fanning the final nine hitters of the game. Overall, all 10 Bulldogs who stepped to the plate struck out at least once against Stewart.
Meigs improved to 3-3 overall, and 3-0 in the TVC-Ohio. The Marauders won two league games this week with Stewart on the mound, as he threw a two-hitter on Monday in a win over Alexander.
Athens, the three-time defending TVC-Ohio champions, fell to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the TVC-Ohio. It was just the Bulldogs' second loss in their last 39 TVC-Ohio baseball games.
Meigs scored a run in the top of the first to allow Stewart to pitch all game with the lead. The Marauders added a run in the fourth and sixth innings.
Matters did his best to match Stewart on the mound. He also pitched a complete game, and only one of the Marauders' runs were earned. Matters scattered six singles and three walks, striking out six.
Alex Pierce was 2 for 4 with a run scored for Meigs. Stewart also had a single, RBI and run scored. Wyatt Hoover had a hit and RBI, while Bailey Jones and Lukas Finlad each hit singles. Caleb Burnem drew two walks.
