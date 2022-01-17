ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs Marauders shook up the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division standings on Saturday.
Meigs pulled off an upset, defeating the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes 60-58 inside Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium.
The Buckeyes drop a game back of Alexander and Vinton County for first place in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division after losing the makeup game.
Nelsonville-York is 9-6 overall and 6-2 in the TVC-Ohio.
The Buckeyes won the first meeting 79-60, but the rematch was different.
Mallory Hawley led Meigs with 19 points, while Jennifer Parker scored 13 points. Andrea Mahr tallied 12 points, with Rylee Lisle scoring seven points. Maggie Musser had five points and Delana Wright four points.
The Marauders won despite a huge game from Mackenzie Hurd. The Nelsonville-York senior scored 31 points, making nine 2-point field goals, three 3-pointers and all four of her free throws.
Airah Lavy also made three 2-pointers and three 3-pointers to finish with 16 points.
Alivia Speelman scored five points, with Bianca Gerity, Emma Fields and Cayleigh Dupler each scoring two points.
Nelsonville-York led 14-12 after one quarter, but fell behind 35-26 at halftime. Meigs played from ahead the entire second half, leading 48-42 going to the fourth quarter.
The Buckeyes will have to quickly regroup, as they host Vinton County on Thursday.
Nelsonville-York won at Vinton County 48-39 on Dec. 9.
