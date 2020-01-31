ROCKSPRINGS — Coulter Cleland and the Meigs Marauders provided a shakeup in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division standings.
Cleland made two free throws with 4.2 seconds left, leading Meigs to a 69-67 upset victory over the Athens Bulldogs on Friday inside Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium.
The loss was the second in league play for Athens, which falls behind Alexander in the standings.
Athens (12-5 overall) falls to 7-2 in the TVC-Ohio. Alexander remained at 7-1 in the TVC-Ohio, having played a non-league foe in Warren on Friday.
Meigs moves to 9-8 overall, and 6-3 in the TVC-Ohio after splitting the season series with Athens.
Not only did Cleland sink the clutch free throws, he led the Marauders by scoring 22 points. He made five 2-point field goals and a pair of 3s.
Weston Baer followed with 17 points for Meigs, hitting on four 3-pointers.
Wyatt Hoover added 11 points, while Cory Cox tallied nine points for Meigs.
Athens led 18-12 after one quarter, and Brayden Markins’ jumper gave the ‘Dogs a 36-33 halftime lead.
Meigs won the third quarter, however, 16-12, to go ahead 49-48 after three quarters.
Meigs was able to withstand a hot shooting night by Markins, as he finished with 22 points for Athens. He hit on three 3-pointers, all coming in the fourth. Markins scored 11 of his points in the final quarter.
Nate Trainer added 15 points for Athens, also hitting on three 3-pointers. Brayden Whiting scored 14 points, while Will Matters added 10 points. Reece Wallace and Joey Moore each scored three points.
Athens will host Vinton County on Tuesday, as the Vikings are 5-2 in league play after an 84-59 win over Nelsonville-York.
