ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs Marauders once again pulled off a home upset in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Meigs defeated the Alexander Spartans 65-55 on Monday at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium.
The loss knocks Alexander out of a first-place tie in the TVC-Ohio with Vinton County. The Spartans are 11-8 overall, and 8-2 in the TVC-Ohio.
The Marauders also handed Nelsonville-York a loss on Jan. 15, knocking the Buckeyes out of first place at the time.
Meigs lost at Alexander, 57-34, on Jan. 3 but the rematch was different.
The Marauders (14-4, 5-4 TVC-Ohio) led 12-10 after one quarter and 32-24 at halftime. Meigs was ahead 49-35 going to the fourth quarter.
Alexander's Marlee Grinstead did what she could to keep the Spartans in the game. The senior scored 36 points, making nine 2-point field goals, three 3-pointers and nine out of 11 free throw attempts.
Kara Meeks and Olivia Ohms each scored six points for Alexander, while Julianna Cain had four points. Ava Hover scored two points and Kaylee Johnson one point.
Mallory Hawley led Meigs with 20 points. She made seven 2-point field goals, a 3-pointer and three of her four free throws. Rylee Lisle had 15 points, while Delana Wright scored 12 points. Andrea Mahr scored 10 points and Jennifer Parker had seven points.
Alexander is scheduled to host Vinton County on Thursday.
