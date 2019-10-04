JACKSON — The Meigs Marauders claimed a girls' Tri-Valley Conference championship during Wednesday's league meet, held at Frankline Valley.
Meigs had a team score of 182, and had the top four scores.
Vinton County finished second at 225, and Athens third at 230.
Meigs' Caitlin Cotterill took first place with a score of 42. She was followed by her teammates, Kylee Robinson (second, 43), Mikayla Radcliffe (third, 47) and Shelby Whaley (fourth, 50).
Vinton County's Liz Lambert and River Valley's Erika Justus tied for fifth at 53, followed by Vinton County's Olivia Wells (seventh, 54).
Athens' Olivia Kaiser and Maddie Whiting joined Wellston's Hallie Shea with scores of 55. Caitlyn Hall led Nelsonville-York with a 57. Athens' Grace Corrigan and Nelsonville-York's Ryleigh Giffin each followed with 58s.
