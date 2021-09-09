The Marietta Tigers are a formidable competitor. They spread the field, connected passes with precision, and controlled much of the momentum on the pitch, resulting in a 2-0 win over the Athens Bulldogs at Joe Burrow Stadium on Thursday.
But the Bulldogs stayed strong, playing with focus and intensity and held the Tigers to just one goal per half. Coach Jason Schroer calculated that the first half represented, “the best and most intense half we’ve played all season.”
Marietta launched into the first half by putting pressure on the Bulldogs' defense, pushing the ball down each side line and crossing it into the center of the box. Athens’ defense was not daunted.
Julia Dick was fired up and commanding of the defensive line. She attacked each loose ball with power, thwarting the developing plays and preventing shots on goal. Ava Kristofco was also explosive in the backfield, as she pressed oncoming defenders outside to protect her goal.
Marietta had three corner kicks in the first half and although two of them connected for headers, each sailed wide of the net.
About 10 minutes into the game, the Tigers midfielder, Kristen Pfaff, found a ricocheted ball and drilled it into the back of the next from 25 yards out. For the remainder of the half, the defenders Jo Burtuna, Kateyanne Walburn, Khyla Brannon frustrated the Tigers as they obstructed their efforts.
Athens goaltender, Kayla Hamonds, also contributed to the effort. She was fearless coming off the line to intercept crosses and secure the ball. Hamonds finished the half with six saves.
The story of the second half remained defense, defense, defense. Bulldogs midfielders, Chloe Clevenger, Karma Fugate and Tess Wilhelm were persistent in their attempts to intercept passes, win tackles, and gain possession of the ball.
However, as they propelled balls down the sideline to Annie Moulton, Asa Holcombe and Osha Backus, the Tigers were just too fast.
As Tess Wilhelm described, “we got excited every time we got possession and we would launch it down the line. With other teams that have slower defenses, this can work, but with this team we needed to build it in the midfield, make smaller passes, and try to find an outlet off of that.”
With 20 minutes remaining, Chloe Clevenger stripped her opponent of the ball and propelled it over the heads of the Tigers defense toward her teammate Osha Backus. The crowd rose to their feet as Backus sprinted to make the shot.
However, Tiger goalkeeper, Leigha Lauer, was seconds faster and dove to protect it before Backus could get her foot on it. There were a few more developments for the Bulldogs, but ultimately, Marietta held them to just one shot in the second half.
Ultimately, the Tigers capitalized on a corner kick late in the second half, resulting in a final score of 2-0.
Under such pressure, many teams suffer breakdowns. But the Bulldogs stayed strong in their communication and relentless in their pursuit. Although the possession time favored the Tigers the passion on the field favored the Bulldogs. When reflecting on the game, Wynne Dodrill stated, “We didn’t give up. We showed a lot of effort. Although they beat us physically we stayed tough mentally”
