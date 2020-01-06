Brayden Markins and Isaiah Butcher took turns making Circleville's Saturday visit to Athens High School an unpleasant experience.
Markins and Butcher each tallied 20 points, leading Athens to a 70-57 victory over the Tigers inside McAfee Gymnasium.
It was Athens' first game since Dec. 20, as its third win in a row moves its record to 6-2.
Circleville fell to 2-7.
Butcher and Markins each scored in every quarter. Butcher had eight first-quarter points and Markins six as Athens led 17-12.
The Bulldogs received scoring from six different players in the second quarter, including a pair of 3s by Brayden Whiting, to lead 36-24 by halftime.
The lead was 54-41 going to the fourth quarter.
Whiting also hit double figures for Athens with 13 points. Reece Wallace and Andrew Stephens each finished with six points, while Nate Trainer followed with four points.
Craig Fleck led Circleville with 15 points, while Evan Justice added 14 points and Riley Gibson 10 points.
Athens will travel to Wellston on Tuesday, and host River Valley on Friday.
