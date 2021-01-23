STEWART — Federal Hocking coach Jonathan Thompson said his Lancers have been looking forward to the chance to match up with the Athens Bulldogs.
"The boys have talked about that ever since we got them on the schedule, wanting to play them," Thompson said.
"I knew they were going to come in ready to rock and roll tonight."
Nathaniel Massie and the rest of Lancers didn't waste the opportunity against their Athens County foe.
Massie scored 29 points, making seven 3-pointers, as Federal Hocking won a Saturday night thriller at McInturf Gymnasium, 77-70.
The two teams battled back and forth all night, but Federal Hocking was able to win the night thanks in large part to 14 made 3-pointers.
"Very proud of the effort," Thompson said. "We've talked about that after getting our teeth kicked in by Trimble the other night, rebounding from this, bringing the effort."
Massie was at the center of the victory. The senior made five of his first six 3-point tries, finishing the game making 7 of 13 from beyond the arc. Overall, he was 10 of 18 from the field, adding eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.
"(Assistant) coach (Jeremy) Tolson and I looked at each other and said 'Pork's (Massie) got a look in his eye. He's ready to play.' And sure enough he came out, firing on all cylinders."
The game featured nine lead changes and four ties, but it was Massie who provided the final momentum shift.
His left corner 3-pointer, with an assist from Lane Smith, gave the Lancers a 64-63 edge with 4:25 to play. Athens (8-7) had led most of the fourth quarter up to that point, but ultimately wouldn't be able to get back on top after Massie's seventh and final 3.
"Out of bounds play, giving up that corner 3, we can't do that," Athens coach Mickey Cozart said.
The Bulldogs had their own standout performance even in defeat in senior Brayden Whiting. He matched Massie with 29 points on 12 of 24 shooting, adding six rebounds and two steals.
"Whiting's one of the best players in the league," Cozart said. "He's a senior and he's worked his tail off. The stats are starting to show the kind of player he his. I've been impressed with him. I'm impressed with him tonight. I thought he had a great game. I thought he carried us at times."
Whiting was at the center of a run that gave Athens that fourth-quarter lead.
Federal Hocking (6-2) attempted to take the final shot at the end of the third quarter, but Whiting came up with a steal and basket with 12 seconds left, cutting the Lancers' lead to 57-55.
Derrick Welsh opened the fourth with a put-back to tie the game, then Whiting scored consecutive baskets for a 61-57 lead with 6:32 to play.
"Those two (Will Matters and Whiting), you just have to slow them down," Thompson said. "I don't think you're going to stop them, especially Brayden. Brayden's one heck of a basketball player. I knew coming in we would have to limit his touches. The first half, we did not do that."
Federal Hocking lost the lead, but would close the game with a 18-7 run to take the dramatic win.
It began when Wes Carpenter assisted on Elijah Lucas' basket with 4:39 left to cut Athens' lead to 63-61.
Massie's corner 3-pointer followed, then Federal Hocking went ahead 66-63 on Lane Smith's long 2-pointer.
The Bulldogs trailed 68-67 after Trey Harris scored with 2:27 remaining.
The Lancers remained aggressive, and it paid off. Smith passed to Lucas, who made a baseline jumper for a 70-67 advantage with 2:47 left.
Massie then connected on a deep 3-pointer, making Athens suddenly stare at a 73-67 deficit with under two minutes to play.
"It can be deflating because you do a lot of good things and you feel like you flew around and you made the right moves and there they go, hitting another one (3-pointer)," Cozart said. "But we had some mental breakdowns too."
Athens was able to get within 73-70 after a Jake Sayers free throw with 1:24 left, but Smith scored on a drive to the basket to restore a five-point lead.
Will Matters missed a 3 for Athens, with Carpenter securing the rebound. That led to a pair of Massie free throws for the seven-point lead with 39.0 seconds to play.
The Lancers were able to land the final blow in what had been a back-and-forth contest all night.
Federal Hocking opened with a 10-3 lead, only to see Athens surge ahead 20-12 by the end of the opening quarter, a frame that saw Whiting score 11 points.
Massie got hot in the second quarter, draining a trio of 3-pointers. The final pushed the Lancers back ahead, 30-29, and they led 38-36 at the half.
Athens appeared to grab momentum in the third quarter, going ahead 46-41 after Shane McDade's 3-pointer.
Federal Hocking freshman Tariq Cottrill countered with three consecutive 3-point field goals. The third rattled home from the right corner, giving the Lancers a 50-49 advantage.
"Tariq hit three in a row there and we've got to be better than that," Cozart said. "We know we have to cover that corner and we just gave it up. Those nine points I thought hurt."
Cottrill scored 14 points, as he made four 3-pointers on the night. The freshman has been in the Lancers' starting lineup, and Thompson wasn't surprised he stepped up in a big moment.
"Not a doubt in my mind since day one that he's been ready to play," Thompson said. "The kid has absolutely worked his tail off. In any little bit of the summer stuff we were able to have, he was there, pushing himself. We did weight lifting, he never missed a day."
Lucas also added nine points, eight rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks for the Lancers, while Hunter Smith scored seven points with three steals and three assists. Lane Smith had seven points and two assists, and Jarvis came off the bench for six points and five rebounds.
The big win helped the Lancers bounce back from Thursday's loss at Trimble, as they are still working back into shape after going through their second quarantine of the season.
"It doesn't get any easier from here," Thompson said. "We're moving slowly in the right direction. By no means are we firing like we were when we went back on quarantine, but hopefully we can stay out of harms way and continue to be able to play and get back in the flow, make baby steps to get there."
Matters and Welsh each scored 13 points for Athens, with Welsh adding nine rebounds and four blocked shots. Sayers also had six points, eight rebounds, two steals and two assists.
It was a homecoming for Cozart, Athens' head coach for the last five seasons. The 1991 Federal Hocking graduate is a member of the school's Athletic Hall of Fame, and helped the Lancers win an outright TVC title his senior season.
"I loved it," he said. "A lot of these kids I've been around most of their lives from Federal and now they're seniors. You wish them success just because you know them and you care about them. Coming back here is always great to me. This will always be my first home. Athens is home now, but Federal Hocking is always home."
Federal Hocking 77, Athens 70
Athens;20;16;19;15;—;70
Federal Hocking;12;26;19;20;—;77
ATHENS 70 (8-7)
Jake Sayers 1 3-4 6, Will Matters 5 0-0 13, Trey Harris 2 2-2 6, Brayden Whiting 12 2-2 29, Derrick Welsh 6 1-2 13, Shane McDade 1 0-0 3, Will Ginder 0 0-0 0, Tanner McCune 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 27 8-10 70; 3-point field goals: 8 (Matters, Whiting 3 apiece, Sayers, McDade 1 apiece)
FEDERAL HOCKING 77 (6-2)
Tariq Cottrill 5 0-0 14, Hunter Smith 3 0-0 7, Wes Carpenter 1 0-0 2, Nathaniel Massie 10 2-2 29, Elijah Lucas 4 1-4 9, Lane Smith 3 0-0 7, Collin Jarvis 3 0-2 6, Tyler Rogers 1 0-0 3, Andrew Airhart 0 0-0 0, Mitchell Roush 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 30 3-8 77; 3-point field goals: 14 (Massie 7, Cottrill 4, Hunter Smith, Lane Smith, Rogers 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Athens 27-58 (.466), 3-point field goals 8-23 (.348), Federal Hocking 30-67 (.448), 3-point field goals 14-34 (.412); Free throws — Athens 8-10 (.800), Federal Hocking 3-8 (.375); Rebounds — Athens 36 (Welsh 9), Federal Hocking 33 (Lucas 8); Assists — Athens 10 (Harris 5), Federal Hocking 15 (Hunter Smith, Massie, Lucas 3 apiece); Blocks — Athens 4 (Welsh 4), Federal Hocking 3 (Lucas 2); Turnovers — Athens 19, Federal Hocking 14; Steals — Athens 10 (Matters, Harris, Whiting 2 apiece), Federal Hocking 11 (Lucas 4); Team fouls — Athens 13, Federal Hocking 13; JV game — Federal Hocking 55, Athens 37.
