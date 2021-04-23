Will Matters was on top of his pitching game, and the Athens Bulldogs gained another Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division win on Friday.
Athens defeated Wellston 8-2 at Rannow Field, improving to 10-5 overall and 7-1 in the TVC-Ohio.
Matters gave up single runs in the first and fourth innings to Wellston, but had plenty of run support.
The Bulldogs scored twice in the first, once in the second and twice more in the third for a 5-1 lead.
Athens put the game away with three runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Matters pitched 6 innings in the win, with only one of Wellston's runs being earned. He struck out eight without walking a batter, scattering seven hits and working around three hit batters.
Will Ginder finished the game, pitching the rest of the way, with eight of his 11 pitches going for strikes.
Brock Eggers took the loss for Wellston, giving up six runs in 3 innings. He struck out four and walked three.
Cameron Niese powered the offense with five RBIs. He was 2 for 3, hitting a double.
Levi Parsons was also 2 for 2, drawing two walks.
Peyton Gail, Tanner McCune, Ginder and Jake Goldsberry also added hits for Athens.
Logan Martin led Wellston (6-7, 2-5 TVC-Ohio) with two hits. Eggers and Gage Downard each had RBIs.
