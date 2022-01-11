McClain was able to rally for a 51-47 girls' basketball victory on Monday at McAfee Gymnasium.
Athens led 15-14 after one quarter, 26-22 at halftime and 41-37 going to the fourth quarter.
McClain won the final frame 14-6 for the win.
Asa Holcombe led Athens with 12 points, as the freshman added two steals and two assists.
Bailey Cordray-Davis and Kesi Federspiel each scored 10 points. Cordray-Davis made three 3-pointers, also getting six rebounds. Federspiel had two assists.
Haylie Mills added eight points and 13 rebounds, while Kianna Benton had three points.
Harper Bennett had two points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals for Athens, while Emily Zuber had two points.
Athens (3-9) travels to Nelsonville-York on Thursday.
