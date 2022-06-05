COLUMBUS — Braydin McKee's final jumps as an Alexander Spartan were good enough for all-Ohio honors.
McKee competed in the 2022 OHSAA State Track and Field Championship, held Friday inside Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.
McKee placed fourth in the Division II long jump, taking a spot on the podium.
McKee's best jump measured at 21 feet, 8.25 inches.
Keystone's Ryne Shackelford won the D-II state title at 24 feet, 1.5 inches. Perkins' Collin Nemitz was second at 22 feet, 6 inches, followed by Vermilion's Ayden Bath at 22 feet, 1.50 inches.
McKee's best jump came on his third and final attempt during his opening flight.
McKee's first jump measured 21 feet, 4.75 inches, with his second jump coming in at 20 feet, 9.5 inches.
McKee stood in third place going into the finals with his 21-8.25 jump.
McKee fouled on his final three jumps, but his spot on the podium was already secured.
Nemitz' best jump of 22-6 came in his final attempt. That jumped him ahead of McKee and into third place, pushing McKee down to fourth.
Shackelford was in first place going into the finals, with his best jump coming in his fifth attempt. That cemented his place as the state champion.
The all-Ohio finish capped off a solid senior season for McKee, who holds the school record with a jump of 22 feet, 5 inches earlier in the season.
McKee broke a 51-year old Alexander school record, as Bill Curry's jump of 21 feet stood since 1971.
Trimble, Nelsonville-York and Federal Hocking were also represented at the state track and field meet.
Trimble senior Laikyn Imler capped off her career on Friday in the Division III 100 meter hurdles prelims. Her time of 15.94 seconds allowed her to finish 13th.
Nelsonville-York sophomore Makhi Williams competed in the 100 meter prelims on Friday. He was 13th with a time of 11.16 seconds.
Williams was also part of Nelsonville-York's 4x200 relay team, which competed in the prelims on Friday. James Koska, Landen Inman, Hudson Stalder and Williams ran a time of 1:31.79, just missing out on qualifying for the finals.
The Buckeyes were 11th overall, as the top nine teams advanced to Saturday's final. Norwayne took the final qualifying spot with a time of 1:31.67.
Federal Hocking sophomore Evan McPherson made his state track and field debut on Saturday, competing in the Division III 1600.
McPherson finished in 16th place with a time of 4:33.62. He finished ahead of Scioto Valley's Joe Parker (4:33.68) and New Riegel's Jacob Clouse (4:34.02).
Lima Perry's Brady Yingst set a state record in winning the 1600. His time of 4:10.74 set a new Division III state meet record.
