Kent State University at Tuscarawas is announcing the signing of Trimble High School senior Karly McLaughlin to their cheer and dance team. McLaughlin signed a National Letter of Intent to cheer for the Golden Eagles on April 26.
McLaughlin was a four-year letter winner for the Tomcats varsity cheerleading team and also lettered three seasons for the varsity competitive cheer team. She placed second overall as an individual in the Buckeye Nationals and earned a two-year letter in volleyball as well as a varsity letter in track & field. She also played softball for two years at Trimble.
She will earn an Honors Diploma this spring and has a 3.8 weighted GPA. McLaughlin completed one year of College Credit Plus classes and has been a Model UN ambassador for three years. Her volunteer activities include; Alzheimer’s Awareness walks, Chix 4 a Cure cancer benefits, participation in recreation activities with developmentally disabled students from the Beacon School, reading to children through the Reading Under the Lights program, delivery of pet supplies to and walking dogs from the local animal shelter and assisting at mini cheer camps.
McLaughlin will major in veterinary technology at Kent State Tuscarawas.
“We are so lucky to have a young woman of Karly’s caliber coming to our campus,” said Terra Frye, Head Cheer Coach for Kent State Tuscarawas. “She has been very dedicated to her school, her community and to improving her personal skills. She is very accomplished and is going to be a real asset to our team and the KSU Tuscarawas community.”
Kent State Tuscarawas is a member of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA).
