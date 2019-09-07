STEWART — Rivals Federal Hocking and Southern squared off Friday night in the first conference game for both teams.
Last season, the Southern Tornadoes beat the Lancers by a score of 57-6 in a convincing home victory. A similar performance was put on Friday night at Federal Hocking, the game ending in a 31-0 Tornadoes' win.
Southern running back Trey McNickle was the standout in the win. It did not take the six-foot senior long to make his mark on the game. The opening kickoff resulted in a 75-yard touchdown return. McNickle would make a 55-yard touchdown run less than six minutes later and a 35-yard score in the second quarter. It was a dominating show for the senior who would finish the game with 192 yards on 13 carries with three touchdowns.
The Tornadoes did not score on a ball in the air. McNickle put up 12 points on his own in the first, and the defense helped the cause. Southern scored on a pick-six toward the end of the first, giving themselves a commanding 18-0 lead heading into the second quarter. McNickle’s 35-yard run was coupled with another pick-six just two minutes later, pushing the first-half lead to 31-0. Southern would not score in the second half.
Friday’s win did not come without its downsides, however. Southern finished the game with a total of eight penalties for 75 yards. Also, the team succeeded on just one extra point in five attempts. The passing game was absent for the Tornadoes but airing passes does not make much sense with someone like McNickle in the backfield. Southern is now 2-0 on the season.
Federal Hocking was riding high heading into the home matchup against Southern. The Lancers snapped a 40-game losing streak with a win against the Hundred Hornets last Friday. The 2018 team struggled mightily, losing most games by a considerable margin. They hope to have a different story this season.
Senior quarterback Donnie McCain finished the game going 3 for 9 passing with 32 yards through the air. He ran the ball quite often, racking up 20 rushing yards. Junior Elijah Lucas had a 14-yard run in the loss. Looking to get something out of the game, the Lancers broke off a huge run in the third quarter, but it was taken back due to a holding call. Federal Hocking now has a record of 1-1, including 0-1 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
2019 marks Jeff Ditty’s first season as head coach of the Federal Hocking Lancers. Though the past few seasons have been rough for the program, Ditty has high expectations for his players. When the game was being dominated by Southern in the second quarter, he gave his team a talk on the sideline.
“I was really just trying to dig deep. Really hit in the spirit of these guys,” he said. “I was looking any way I could to find a way to fight.”
Though Friday night was disappointing for Federal Hocking, Ditty is looking forward to the next game and the practices leading up to it.
“We will get back to work next week like it’s any other week. We’ve got another competitor coming up and it’s the third stop on our journey,” he said. “We look to improve each and every week. My perspective is that it’s the effort you place on the field and how you play the game. The scoreboard will demonstrate that at the end.”
Federal Hocking will travel to South Gallia next Friday to take on the 0-2 Rebels. South Gallia was blown out by Waterford Friday night, losing 40-8.
Southern hosts Wahama next Friday. The 1-1 White Falcons are coming off a 24-20 victory over Miller.
Southern 31, Federal Hocking 0
Southern;18;13;0;0;—;31
Federal Hocking;0;0;0;0;—;0
S – Trey McNickle, 75-yard kickoff return (kick failed), 12:00, 1st
S – Trey McNickle, 45-yard run (kick failed), 6:39, 1st
S – Gage Shuler, 25-yard interception return, (kick failed), 1:33, 1st
S – Trey McNickle, 35-yard run (Cruz Brinager kick), 9:29, 2nd
S – Gage Shuler, 29-yard interception return (kick failed), 7:30, 2nd
TEAM STATISTICS
;S;FH
First downs;17;11
Plays from scrimmage;35;38
Rushing (plys-yds);25-231;25-56
Passing yards;61;47
Total net yards;270;103
Passes (cmp-att-int);5-9-1;3-9-2
Fumbles (no-lost);1-1;0-0
Penalties (no-yds);8-75;2-10
Punts (no-avg);0-0;7-24.7
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Southern – Trey McNickle 13-192, Jonah Diddle 4-42, Gage Shuler 3-11, Andy Doczi 2-7; Federal Hocking – Donnie McCain 6-20, Elijah Lucas 1-14, Ethan McCune 7-(-5)
PASSING
Southern – Gage Shuler 5-9-1-46; Federal Hocking – Donnie McCain 3-9-2-32
RECEIVING
Southern – Will Wickline 2-28, Jonah Diddle 1-19, Colton Walker 1-12, Trey McNickle 1-2; Federal Hocking – Elijah Lucas 1-9, Jacob Flynn 1-7
