Federal Hocking High School will hold a Meet the Team night on Saturday, Aug. 17 at Lester and Betty Green Field.
The gates open at 3:30 p.m. and fall athlete introductions will be at 4:45 p.m. The football team will have a scrimmage against Trinity Christian at 6 p.m.
Admission is free for all. There will be face painting, concession stands, ballon animals, inflatable slide, obstacle course and a bounce house.
The Federal Hocking teams that will be introduced are varsity football, junior high football, youth football/cheer, varsity cheer, Federal Hocking marching band, varsity volleyball, junior high volleyball, youth volleyball, varsity cross country, junior high cross country, varsity golf, Federal Hocking ESports and shooting sports.
