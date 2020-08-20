POMEROY — Meigs was able to earn a win in the first Tri-Valley Conference girls' golf match of the season.
The Marauders took a win during the league match on Tuesday with a team score of 180, followed by Waterford's score of 203.
Athens set a new program record with its score of 211, good for third place.
This season marks the first time the TVC has had enough golf teams to hold a series of league meets. Tuesday's match was held at the Meigs Golf Course.
Wellston placed fourth as a team at 222, Nelsonville-York was fifth at 230, while Federal Hocking was sixth at 242 and Vinton County seventh at 243.
Meigs had the top two individual golfers in Caitlin Cotterill and Kylee Robinson. Cotterill was the medalist with a 37, while Robinson followed with a 42.
Athens' Lisa Lu was third with a 46.
The rest of the top 10 was: Waterford's Leah Ryan (fourth, 48), Meigs' Olivia Haggy (fifth, 49), Waterford's Madi Hiener (tied-sixth, 51), Waterford's Kari Camey (tied-sixth, 51), Nelsonville-York's Ryleigh Giffin (tied-sixth, 51), Wellston's Halle Martin (tied-ninth, 52) and Meigs' Shelby Whaley (tied-ninth, 52).
Athens' Maddie Whiting shot a 54 to tie for 13th.
Federal Hocking was led by Lilly Crow (59), Alexis Smith (61), Mia Basim (61) and Makyla Walker (61).
Nelsonville-York's Caitlin Hall fired a 55.
Vinton County was led by Liz Lambert's 54.
