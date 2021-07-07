Meigs Post 39 built up a big lead in Tuesday's heat, and didn't look back during an American Legion baseball game.
Meigs defeated Athens Post 21, 11-1, at Rannow Field.
Meigs finished with 12 hits in the win, its second of the summer against Athens.
Post 39 scored two runs in the first, three in the second and two in the third for a 7-0 advantage.
Meigs added three more runs in the top of the fifth for a 10-0 lead, with Athens getting on the board in the bottom of the fifth.
Meigs added an insurance run in the top of the sixth to go ahead 11-1, ending the game in the bottom of the sixth.
Athens finished with five hits in the game, with Derrick Welsh going 2 for 3. Cam Niese added a double, walk and RBI. Andrew Stephens was 1 for 3 with a run scored.
Lance Ausseresses added a single.
Welsh took the loss for Athens, pitching the first two innings. He gave up five runs, with two being earned, on four hits, a walk and four strikeouts.
Carter Wharton pitched three innings in relief, giving up six runs with four being earned on eight hits, three walks and two strikeouts.
Stephens pitched the final 2-3 of an inning, not being charged a run.
Andrew Dodson went 3 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs for Meigs, connecting on a home run and a double.
Parker and Reynolds each added two hits for Post 39. Gilkey pitched a complete game in the win, going six innings. He struck out 12, walked three and gave up one earned run.
Athens is scheduled to host Jackson on Thursday, then host Glouster on Friday.
