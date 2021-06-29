ROCKSPRINGS — Athens Post 21 got to Meigs’ Andrew Dodson early, but Dodson eventually won the day.
Dodson pitched Meigs Post 39 to an 8-2 win over Post 21 on Tuesday.
Athens scored two runs in the top of the first against Dodson, but were shut out the rest of the way.
Dodson pitched five innings, using 98 pitches. He allowed two earned runs on just four hits, walking three. He struck out nine.
Post 39 backed up Dodson’s pitching by scoring eight runs on 10 hits. Meigs tied the game at 2-2 after an inning, then went ahead 3-2 after the second and 5-2 after the third.
Meigs added two more runs in the fourth for a 7-2 lead, then pushed across its final run in the fifth.
Andrew Stephens led Athens (2-7) with a 2 for 4 day, hitting two singles. He scored a run.
Will Ginder hit a double and drew a walk, while Marcus Stevers hit a single.
Cam Niese collected a walk and RBI for Post 21, while Derrick Welsh also scored a run after drawing a walk.
Welsh started for Athens on the mound, pitching three innings. He was charged with five runs, two being earned, on six hits. He walked only one.
Niese pitched the final three innings, allowing three runs with one being earned. He gave up four hits without walking a batter, striking out four.
Blanchard, Parker, Gilkey and Wood all had two-hit games for Meigs, while Parker had two RBIs.
Athens will return to the field with a home game against Waverly on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Post 21 will also host Meigs in a rematch on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
