JACKSON — The Athens girls' golf team enjoyed another solid day at the latest Tri-Valley Conference match.
Athens finished with a team score of 204, just one off stroke off last week's school record, to finish second on Tuesday at Franklin Valley. Wellston served as the host school.
Athens was a shot away from its previous best team mark, but still was able to finish ahead of Waterford for the first time, as the Wildcats were third at 212.
Meigs (28-0 overall) continues to lead the league with another first-place finish after shooting a 202 to just edge Athens.
Athens was led by Lisa Liu and Maddie Whiting, who both shot rounds of 48. They each tied for third overall, while Olivia Kaiser tied with Waterford's Leah Ryan for fourth place with rounds of 50.
The scores were personal bests for Whiting and Kaiser.
Athens' Grace Corrigan and Regan Bobo each were part of a tie for 11th place with scores of 58. Abby Cornwell finished with a round of 61 for Athens.
Meigs had the top two placers, as Caitlin Cotterill was the medalist with a 44. Shelby Whaley followed with a 47.
Wellston's Halle Martin was fifth with a 51, while Vinton County's Jaya Booth was seventh with a 53.
Meigs' Kylee Robinson (eighth, 55) and Olivia Haggy (ninth, 56) placed in the top 10.
Athens' overall record in the league stands at 21-7, while Waterford is 23-5.
Wellston (16-12) was fourth on Tuesday with a team score of 231, River Valley (4-24) was fifth at 247, Vinton County (8-20) was sixth at 253 while Federal Hocking (8-20) was sixth at 258.
