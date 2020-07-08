The Meigs Golf Course is hosting a free 2020 Junior League competition during the summer.
Results from last Thursday, July 2nd are as follows:
Boys 17-19
Ben Pratt (Athens), 42; Tyson Smith (Athens), 44; Whit Byrd (Pomeroy), 40; Matthew McDonald (Athens), 46.
Boys 14-16
Nathan Shadik (Athens), 39; Brennen Sang (Point Pleasant, W.Va), 45; Connor Ingels (New Haven, W.Va.), 45; Walker Mayer (Pomeroy), 60; Ryan Perry (McArthur), 72; Landon McGee (Pomeroy), 47; Landon Atha (Albany), 55; Joe Milhoan (Point Pleasant, W.Va), 48; Tanner Lisle (Racine), 39; Zack King (Pomeroy), 52.
Boys 11-13
Wyatt McCune (Tuppers Plains), 49; Hunter Miller (New Haven, W.Va.), 58; Nate Harris (New Haven, W.Va.); 62; Gunner Cleland (Racine), 53; Riley Cotterill (Rutland), 64; Noah Leachman (East Letart), 51; Timmy Russell (Racine), 59; Alec Conway (Rio Grande), 50.
Girls 11-13
Ali Norris (Racine), 59; Katie Caldwell (Racine), 64; Sydney Stout (Syracuse), 43; Bailey Smith (Letart, W.Va.), 61; Sydney Mora (Five Points), 81; Auna Parker (Pomeroy), 77.
Boys 10 and under
Porter Midkiff (Middleport), 69; AJ Newell (New Haven), 80; Case Dettwiller (Pomeroy), 58; Blake Justice (Pomeroy), 85; Jeremiah Martin (Middleport), 61; Asa Cleland (Pomeroy), 73; Noah Will (Pomeroy), 77; Reed Fowler (Pomeroy), 68.
Girls 10 and under
Layla Nibert (Syracuse), 78; Emma Leachman (East Letart), 73; Brooklyn Smith (Letart, W.Va.), 72; Teagan Conway (Rio Grande), 71
