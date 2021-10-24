ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs Marauders had five rushing touchdowns on Friday, leading to a 36-3 win over the Alexander Spartans.
It was the season finale for both squads.
Meigs ends its season with a 3-6 record, including 2-3 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Alexander closes with a 3-7 record, including 0-6 in the TVC-Ohio.
The Marauders gained 318 yards of total offense, also holding the Spartans to 66 yards of offense.
Meigs quarterback Coulter Cleland completed 13 of 19 passes for 169 yards in his final game with the Marauders. The senior has committed to play football at Davidson.
Meigs led 8-0 after one quarter. Jake McElroy had a 2-yard touchdown run, with Cleland completing a 2-point conversion to Morgan Roberts.
Andrew Dodson's 1-yard touchdown run extended Meigs' lead with 11:56 left in the second quarter. Coulter Cleland's 2-point conversion pass to Griffin Cleland pushed the lead to 16-0.
McElroy's 1-yard run with 8:50 left in the second quarter pushed Meigs' lead to 22-0, with the 2-point try failing.
Meigs took a 29-0 lead into halftime after Griffin Cleland's 10-yard touchdown with 5:25 on the clock. McElroy kicked an extra point after the score.
The Marauders' final touchdown came from Caleb Burnmen, a 5-yard run with 9:31 left in the third. McElroy's extra point made it 36-0.
The Spartans were able to get on the board with no time left in the game, thanks to Parker Bolin's 31-yard field goal.
McElroy led Meigs with 45 yards rushing on 13 carries. Roberts added 44 yards, with Griffin Cleland rushing for 29 yards.
Dillon Howard caught three passes for 61 yards for Meigs, with Griffin Cleland catching four passes for 38 yards. Roberts caught three passes for 37 yards, with McElroy catching two passes for 31 yards. Griffin Cleland also completed two passes for 21 yards, with Coulter Cleland catching a 13-yard pass.
Jordan Schulz completed 9 of 21 passes for Alexander for 57 yards. Colton Ashcraft caught two passes for eight yards, with Logan Jenkins catching two passes for seven yards. Brody Montgomery caught two passes for six yards, with Michael Lash catching a pass for 26 yards. Issac Waller and Alexander Jeffrey each caught a pass for five yards.
Waller also finished the season with 121 tackles defensively for the Spartans, breaking the single season school record.
