STEWART — The Waterford Wildcats won Monday's Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division opener at Federal Hocking.
Waterford scored twice in the top of the first inning and never lost the advantage in a 10-1 win over the Lancers.
The Wildcats led 3-0 before scoring four runs in the bottom of the fifth, then added three runs in the seventh.
The Lancers scored their only run in the bottom of the sixth.
Braden Miller pitched a complete game for Waterford, allowing one unearned run on just two hits. He walked three and struck out six.
Ethan McCune had both of Federal Hocking's hits with a pair of singles. He had an RBI, while Iden Miller scored the Lancers' run. Hunter Smith, Mason Jackson and Billy Ward all drew a walk.
Dylan Taylor hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning for Waterford. Jacob Huffman, Lane Cline and Kolton Miller each had two-hit games.
The Lancers are 4-3 overall and 0-1 in the TVC-Hocking. After traveling to Southern on Wednesday, Federal Hocking will host River Valley on Saturday at 1 p.m.
