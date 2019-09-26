JACKSON — Miller's Hunter Dutiel won a sectional title, and the Federal Hocking Lancers' entire team will see another week of competition.
The Falcons and Lances both experienced success during Wednesday's Division III boys' sectional golf tournament, held at the Franklin Valley Golf Course.
Dutiel, the Falcons' standout senior, finished tied for first place with South Webster senior Andrew Smith.
Dutiel and Smith both finished with rounds of 77. They were also identical on the front nine and back nine, as each shot 37 on the front and 40 on the back.
The top five teams and the top five individuals not on a qualifying team advanced to the Division III district tournament.
Dutiel will be joined by his teammate, senior Trey Hettich.
Hettich finished tied for ninth overall at 92. He grabbed the fourth qualifying spot to advance.
Hettich shot a 47 on the front nine, and a 45 on the back nine.
Federal Hocking took the fifth and final team qualifying spot by posting a score of 402. The Lancers were five shots ahead of sixth-place Dawson-Bryant.
Brandon Bond and Collin Jarvis each led the Lancers with scores of 98, tied for 17th place.
Bond shot a 49 on both the front and back nine, while Jarvis had a 53 on the front and finished strong with a 45 on the final nine holes.
Mason Jackson finished in a tie for 25th place with a score of 101. Mitchell Roush finished in 33rd place with a score of 105, while Wesley Carpenter was tied for 34th with a score of 106.
There were 11 schools who posted team scores. Belpre, the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division champions, won the team sectional championship with a score of 373.
Eric Dotson led the Golden Eagles with a round of 86, good for third place.
South Webster finished second with a score of 378.
Southern was third at 381 to advance. Joey Weaver led the Tornadoes with a round of 90, followed by Jacob Milliron (94), Landen Hill (95), Tanner Lisle (102) and David Shaver (109).
Waterford finished fourth at 388, giving the TVC-Hocking four of the five advancing teams.
Eastern wasn't far behind, finishing seventh with a team score of 416. Ethan Short (100), Nicholas Durst (101), Colton McDaniel (107), Trevor Morrissey (108) and Jacob Spencer (112) posted scores for the Eagles.
Miller finished ninth as a team with a score of 459. After Dutiel and Hettich, Chase Jewett shot a 130 and Landon Paige a 160.
Trimble finished 10th with a team score of 476. Blaceton Moore led the Tomcats with a score of 103, followed by Zach North (119), Silas Andrews (124), Matthew Reed (130) and Gage Schoonoover (149).
Nelsonville-York's Jack McDonald competed and finished with a score of 193.
The 2019 Division III district tournament will be held on Monday at the Elks Country Club, in McDermott.
One team and one individual not on a qualifying team will advance to the Division III state tournament.
