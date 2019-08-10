GLOUSTER — Miller's Hunter Dutiel is off to a good start in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Dutiel was the low-scoring medalist in a pair of TVC-Hocking meets.
Dutiel shot a 34 during a match on Tuesday, then followed that up with a 35 on Thursday.
Miller was the home team in each match, both being held at Forrest Hills in Glouster.
On Tuesday, Belpre took home team honors with a score of 182. Miller was second at 200, while Federal Hocking was third at 201.
Belpre was led by Eric Dotson (42), Matt Deems (46), Jacob Ferrier (46), PJ Hostottle (48) and Connor Copeland (51).
After Dutiel's 34, Miller was led by Trey Hettich (42), Chase Jewett (62), Landon Paige (62) and Jeb Boylard 68.
Federal Hocking's team score was made up of Mitchell Roush (46), Mason Jackson (49), Collin Jarvis (49), Tyler Wilson (57) and Shane Fredricks (66).
South Gallia had one golfer compete, and Noah Spurlock shot a round of 57.
Thursday's TVC-Hocking match was won by Waterford, which posted a team score of 177. Southern followed with a 180, Miller at 198, Wahama at 214 and Trimble at 238.
Waterford's winning effort consisted of Gavin Brooker (40), Brooks Sauprano (41), Ryan Hendershot (46), Peyton Powers (50), Will Huck (50) and Braxton Leister (52).
Southern's score was comprised of Landen Hill (40), Joey Weaver (43), Tanner Lisle (45) and David Shaver (52).
After Dutiel, Miller's team score was made up of Trey Heltich (51), Landon Paige (54), Chase Jewett (58) and Jeb Bolyard (64).
Wahama was led by Conner Ingels (41), Mattie Ohlinger (57), Casey Greer (55), Jillian Love (61) and Josh Roque (64).
Trimble was led by Matthew Reed (53), Zach North (55), Silas Andrews (66), Gage Schoonover (65) and Jason Cossu (65).
