STEWART — Federal Hocking sophomore Iden Miller said the Lancers are there to pick each other up when someone makes a mistake in the field.
So when Miller was charged with three errors at shortstop in one inning, the message in the dugout was still positive.
"This team is like a family," Miller said. "We always pick each other up. We make errors. We're picking one another up."
Miller's teammates had his back, and he paid them back in a big way on Tuesday.
Miller delivered a dramatic two-run, walk-off single to propel Federal Hocking to a 7-6, 9-inning victory over the Alexander Spartans.
Miller more than made up for his miscues earlier in the game, finishing as the hero in a wild back-and-forth affair.
"Iden was struggling today," Federal Hocking coach James Conrath said. "He committed three errors in one inning that pretty much led to Alexander's early lead. His head was down. Just told him to keep plugging away at it."
Miller's winning hit capped a four-run comeback for Federal Hocking (3-1), which fell behind after Alexander scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning to seemingly take command.
"They made some things happen in the last inning," Alexander coach Larry Bean said. "That's a credit to them. Beat out an infield hit or two, put the ball in play. Made us make plays."
Alexander (0-2) scored three unearned runs in the top of the ninth with the aid of only one hit. An error, hit batter and walk loaded the bases, and Jeremiah Clark scored on a two-out wild pitch for a 4-3 lead.
The Spartans pushed the advantage to 6-3 thanks to Drew Harris' two-run single to center field.
Alexander was in control, but Federal Hocking kept fighting back.
"Our coaches have preached to us, we never give up," Miller said. "If there's two down, two-out rally. You just never give up."
The Lancers were able to rally back in the ninth against Alexander reliever Jackson Jordan, who was in his third inning of work.
It started with Billy Ward's one-out infield single. Mason Jackson followed with a single to center.
Jordan bounced back to get Wes Carpenter to ground out to Preston Truax at second base for the second out.
The Lancers kept battling, Collin Jarvis' single to center scoring Ward to cut the deficit to 6-4.
The Spartans intentionally walked Hunter Smith to load the bases, bringing up Ethan McCune.
McCune brought Federal Hocking closer with an infield single to shortstop on a full count, scoring Jackson to bring the Lancers within 6-5.
The stage was set for Miller's redemption. He worked a full count before getting his pitch to hit.
"It was an outside and high pitch," Miller said. "I knew if I didn't swing it could be strike three. So I just took the pitch where it was thrown and just hoped for the best."
Miller lofted a shot toward right field, where John Hobbs made a diving attempt at a catch.
The baseball landed just out of his reach, and bounced by into the outfield.
"As soon as I saw that it got by him I was just happy instantly," Miller said. "I had a rough beginning of the game, making a few errors. I knew I did what I needed to do to pick my team up."
Jarvis and Smith rounded the bases, the Lancers pouring out of the dugout and onto the field in celebration.
"I don't know if my heart can take much more of that kind of stuff," Conrath said. "It's just so much fun to see them come and do the stuff they're doing, hang in there and battling back and staying in there."
Both sides received quality starting pitching. Federal Hocking ace Wes Carpenter went eight innings, throwing 113 pitches, without allowing an earned run. He held Alexander to five hits and three walks, striking out four.
"He's going to have to be that guy this year for us because he is the backbone of our pitching staff," Conrath said. "He's going to have to be the guy to carry us to that next level."
Dylan Phillips worked six innings on the hill for Alexander, striking out seven and walking one.
Jordan followed Phillips with 2 2-3 innings of relief, striking out two while giving up four runs.
"(Phillips) threw very well." Bean said. "Jackson came in and did the job, until right there at the end, kept them off-balanced. We just didn't make plays behind him is the bottom line."
Mason Jackson ended up earning the win for Federal Hocking after pitching the ninth inning.
Alexander went ahead 3-0 in the top of the second inning. Stanley Viny scored on a wild pitch, Truax drove a run in with a bunt single and Clark drove home another run on an infield single.
Federal Hocking got a run back in the bottom of the second on McCune's RBI double to right field.
The score remained 3-1 until the bottom of the sixth, when the Lancers were able to get to Phillips.
Carpenter led the inning off with a single, then Jarvis followed with a double. Smith's single to center quickly made it 3-2.
Phillips recovered to get two outs, but Miller delivered his first clutch hit, a single to center to score Jarvis and tie the game at 3-3.
The two teams battled into extra innings from there, with the Lancers taking home the win.
Alexander travels to Trimble on Thursday before hosting Meigs on Monday in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division opener.
"We're young," Bean said. "We're inexperienced from missing last year, but we can't use that as an excuse because everybody missed last year. Regroup, try and get focused and start off with another game at the end of this week and get into league play next week."
The Lancers are off until traveling to Frontier High School on Saturday, where they will tangle with both Beallsville and Frontier.
It's still early in the season, but the Lancers showed on Tuesday that they can't be counted out in a game. They never led until the final pitch against Alexander, but it was enough to improve their winning streak to three games.
"I think it's a big boost for our team," Conrath said. "I talked to coach Bean before the game and I know he's really young, but he's got some talented kids out there. They play hard. They play well. They pitch well. It's nice to come out and beat a team like that of that caliber, because I expect that they're going to be right in the thick of it in the Ohio."
Federal Hocking 7, Alexander 6 (9 innings)
Alexander;030 000 003 — 6 6 1
Federal Hocking;010 002 004 — 7 13 5
Dylan Phillips, Jackson Jordan and Jeremiah Clark
Wes Carpenter, Mason Jackson and Drew Airhart
WP — Jackson; LP — Jordan
