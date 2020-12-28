NELSONVILLE — When the weather warms up, and the 2021 high school spring sports season rolls around, it goes without saying that athletes across the state will be chomping at the bit to compete.
Nelsonville-York senior Reece Mohler will certainly be one of those athletes looking forward to showcasing his skills on the track.
The Buckeyes' standout will be looking for his first full track and field season since his freshman season, as he has faced obstacles in his quest to try and compete in a state track and field tournament.
Despite those roadblocks, Mohler will sprint on the track knowing that his athletic future is secure.
Mohler recently signed a letter of intent to join the track and field program at Alderson Broaddus.
The recruitment process wasn't as smooth as it could have been, but Mohler will still get the chance to continue his track and field career.
"Signing day was great and I feel like I am ready for the next chapter in my life," Mohler said. "It felt great to have people there to celebrate with me and knowing that I have others supporting me."
Mohler said he plans to major in mathematics. The campus feel at Alderson Broaddus — located in Philippi, W. Va. — was a major selling point.
"What I really liked about Alderson Broaddus is the small campus and the relatively small classes where I can get more personal attention," Mohler said. "What attracted me to the campus was the scenery and the track and field program that the university offers."
Paris Vaughan is the Battlers track and field coach, and he holds 10 school records as Mohler will have a chance to learn from one of the best.
Mohler will specialize in short sprints while at Alderson Broaddus.
Mohler was last able to compete in postseason events in outdoor track and field during his freshman season at Trimble High School
Mohler transfered to Nelsonville-York his sophomore year. Ohio High School Athletic Association transfer guidelines caused him to sit out half of that season, including the postseason tournaments.
Mohler would have been ready to go for a full season last spring. Of course, his junior season was completely wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as the OHSAA canceled all of its spring sports.
That left Mohler to go into the recruiting process with only his indoor track and field times from last winter as a selling point.
"Not having a spring track season was extremely tough especially for recruiting since they could only see my indoor times and they could not see how much I improved from winter to spring," he said. "I overcame that obstacle by putting in the hard work when no one was watching and focusing on my school work so I could make the best out of it."
Mohler had help from his coaching staff, led by Nelsonville-York head coach Noah Watkins, when it came to navigating the difficult past year.
"N-Y and the coaches have done so much for me as the coaches have turned me into a better athlete and for the teachers have inspired me to excel in the classroom," Mohler said.
"I would just like to thank my parents (Alicia and Greg Mohler) and my coaches along with the rest of the Nelsonville-York staff at the high school."
Once the spring season arrives, Mohler hopes to finally get a chance to shine in a full season. He has high goals, as he looks to represent Nelsonville-York at the state level.
"I am extremely excited for the spring track and field season," Mohler said. "My personal goals are district champion, regional champion and top three in the state for Division III high school track."
