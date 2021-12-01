STEWART — The Morgan Raiders spoiled the home opener for the Federal Hocking Lancers.
Morgan broke a late tie, winning 57-55 at Federal Hocking's McInturf Gymnasium on Wednesday.
The Lancers are 1-1 on the young season.
Federal Hocking almost completed a dramatic comeback. Morgan led 11-8 after one quarter, but the game was tied 18-18 after three quarters.
Morgan exploded for a 23-point third quarter, leading 41-31 going to the final quarter.
The Lancers came all the way back to force a 55-55 tie in the fourth before the Raiders won in the closing seconds.
Tariq Cottrill led Federal Hocking with 15 points. He made a trio of 3-pointers, scoring 11 points in the second half. Caden Chapman also hit double figures with 10 points, scoring eight in the second half.
Gage McVey followed with nine points for Federal Hocking, all coming in the second half.
Andrew Airhart tallied seven points for Federal Hocking, all coming in the fourth quarter. Lane Smith and Tyler Rogers scored six points apiece, with Iden Miller adding two points.
Colin Jones led Morgan with 16 points, 14 coming after halftime. Culter Myers and Carson Mummey each scored nine points, with Joe Mayle adding eight points. Hunter Shriver had seven points, with Rowdy Williams scoring five points.
The Lancers' next game is scheduled for Tuesday, at home against Alexander.
