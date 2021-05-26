PICKERINGTON — It was going to take something special to end the greatest season in Athens softball history.
The John Glenn Muskies lived up to the hype of their unbeaten record.
John Glenn ended Athens' best tournament run in more than three decades, defeating the Bulldogs 12-2 in five innings on Wednesday in a Division II regional semifinal at Pickerington Central High School.
Athens ends its season with a 25-6 record after playing in the regional tournament for the first time since losing to Westerville South, 3-0, back in 1989.
"As I told them in the (postgame) circle, it's been 32 years since an Athens program has stepped foot in a regional semifinal," Athens coach Roger Bissell said. "Be proud of that, but don't be satisfied for that. Next year, we're going to come back hungry and we're going to come back wanting more."
The future is certainly bright for the Bulldogs, who started the season with only two players that had any varsity experience from their freshman season two years ago.
Athens had six sophomores in their lineup against John Glenn, adding two juniors and two freshmen.
The Bulldogs entered the year with hope of a turnaround, and responded by shattering the pervious school record of 17 wins in a season.
"This was a great experience for us," Bissell said. "This has been fun. Coming to a place like this and an atmosphere like this, for Athens softball, it's pretty exciting to say the least."
The Muskies were a tough challenge, as they improved to 31-0 in advancing to the regional finals.
The first seven players in John Glenn's lineup recorded at least one hit, as the Muskies had 10 as a team in five innings.
"They took advantage," Bissell said. "They hit the ball well. They hit the ball hard. Hats off to them. One through nine (in their lineup) really managed to hit the ball and we had our work cut out for us."
Athens had to play from behind all game. Perhaps showing some nerves, and with the game starting in a light rain, the Bulldogs made two errors in the top of the first inning.
Alivia Boothe's single to center plated two runs, and John Glenn led 3-0 after Sydney Marshall's RBI single to center field.
The Bulldogs did throw out three runners on the base paths in the opening half inning, with center fielder Olivia Kaiser and catcher Taylor Orcutt throwing out runners trying to advance to second, while Kateyanne Walburn tagged out Boothe at first base when she strayed too far off the bag after her hit.
"Our kids were nervous," Bissell said. "You tell them not to be nervous, there's nothing to lose here, but they are teenage kids. They're going to be nervous."
The Bulldogs were able to battle back behind the red-hot bat of sophomore Olivia Banks.
She hit the third pitch from Marshall out the other way to right field for a lead-off home run, cutting the deficit to 3-1.
Banks pulled Athens a run closer with her next at-bat in the second inning.
Banks ripped a double to left field, scoring Kayla Hammonds to make it a 3-2 game. The ball was hit so hard that it bounced off the infield dirt and hit John Glenn shortstop Hannah Bendle in the face before going into the outfield.
"She's turned in to be a very dangerous lead-off hitter," Bissell said. "She's been crucial for us, getting us going in this tournament run. It's been extremely enjoyably watching Olivia and this entire class play softball."
Banks led off the bottom of the fifth with a hard-hit single into left field to cap off an incredible tournament run.
Banks was 3 for 3 on Wednesday, reaching base safely in her final 13 trips to the plate.
Going back to the sectional final against River Valley, Banks was a perfect 10 for 10 with three walks, three home runs, two doubles, a triple and six RBIs.
In five postseason games, Banks was 12 for 16 at the plate (.750 average) with three walks.
The bigger the game, and the better the pitcher Athens faced, the better Banks performed.
"It's a kid that has total supreme confidence in everything that she does, whether it's at the plate, in the circle, at shortstop, just the game itself," Bissell said.
Unfortunately, for the Bulldogs, they weren't able to keep pace with the mighty Muskies.
Bendle heroically returned from taking a softball to the face, leading off the top of the third with a hard-hit single to center.
That started an eight-run inning that put the Bulldogs in too deep of a hole.
Another two-run single by Boothe gave John Glenn a 5-2 lead, and it was 6-2 after Marshall's run-scoring hit.
Athens starting pitcher Ashleigh James got a strikeout, but walked two batters in a row to force in a run, making it 7-2.
Bissell made a pitching change at that point, moving Banks from shortstop to the circle. She got a force out at home plate when Walburn threw to Orcutt for a 3-2 out at home.
Banks would walk the next two batters though, forcing in two more runs. The final blow game on Abby Buchtel's two-run single to center, making it 11-2.
John Glenn sent 13 batters to the plate in the third, then added a 12th run in the fourth when Bendle walked with the bases loaded.
"I have no doubt in my mind we could hit this pitcher, but when we get ourselves down that big in that one inning, it's tough to bounce back," Bissell said.
Banks did pitch a scoreless top of the fifth, and Athens put two runners on base in the bottom half thanks to Banks' single and Kendra Hammonds' walk.
Needing a run to extend the game to the sixth inning, Walburn hit into a 6-3 putout, allowing John Glenn to celebrate the regional tournament win.
"We had two runners on that last inning," Bissell said. "They didn't give up. That was one thing we told them in between that last inning, whatever you do, make them work for it and I felt that they did."
Marshall struck out five and walked two for the Muskies. Booth had two hits and four RBIs.
John Glenn will try to make the state tournament for the third time in program history, and first since 2010. It will play Heath on Saturday at 12 p.m., back at Pickerington Central, in the regional final.
Kayla Hammonds and Kaiser also hit singles for Athens, while Abbi Ervin and Kendra Hammonds drew walks.
James pitched 2 1-3 innings in the circle, striking out two. Banks pitched the final 2 2-3 innings.
It was a tough ending to the season for the Bulldogs, but they broke through plenty of barriers in 2021.
The Bulldogs had the disappointment of losing a chance at winning a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division title on the final game of the regular season at Vinton County.
They didn't let that setback define their season, ripping through four tournament wins to not only win the program's first sectional title since 2009, but upset No. 1 Sheridan to advance to the regional tournament.
"It's been an incredible year," Bissell said. "We've all been very proud and honored to represent our Southeast District and Athens High School."
John Glenn 12, Athens 2 (five innings)
John Glenn;308 10 — 12 10 1
Athens;110 00 — 2 5 3
Sydney Marshall and Alivia Booth
Ashleigh James, Olivia Banks (3) and Taylor Orcutt
WP — Marshall; LP — James
HR — Olivia Banks (Athens), first inning, none on
