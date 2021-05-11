LYNCHBURG — With their tournament season on the line, the Federal Hocking Lancers staged a dramatic seventh-inning comeback.
Lynchburg-Clay's Brya McClain was unfazed, and delivered the winning hit for the Mustangs.
McClain's walk-off single lifted No. 24 Lynchburg-Clay to a 5-4 victory over No. 25 Federal Hocking on Tuesday in a Division III sectional semifinal.
The Mustangs improved to 6-14 and will travel to No. 1 Wheelersburg on Friday in a sectional championship game.
The Lancers fell to 4-13.
The Mustangs scored two runs in the first, then single runs in the second and third to lead 4-0.
Lynchburg-Clay pitcher Sarah McKinney took a shutout into the top of the seventh inning, but the Lancers were able to battle back.
Alexis Wilkes broke up the shutout with a solo home run with one out, cutting the deficit to 4-1.
Sydney Martin followed with a double, then Katie Brooks hit a triple to allow the Lancers to trail 4-2.
Emma Wilson kept the rally going with a single, scoring Brooks from third base.
Mia Basim followed with a single to keep the rally going.
McKinney got the second out, but Cheyenne Mayle's clutch single scored Wilson, tying the game at 4-4.
Makyla Walker followed with another single, but McKinney stranded two runners on base.
The Mustangs' winning rally started with back-to-back one-out singles by Sarah McKinney and Katie Young.
Wilkes got the second out of the inning when she got Ashley Ernst to hit into a fielder's choice, forcing McKinney out at third base.
That brought McClain to the plate. She hit an 0-1 pitch to center field, scoring Young to give Lynchburg-Clay the dramatic 5-4 victory.
Wilkes pitched the final 2 2-3 innings for Federal Hocking, giving up only one run on four this.
Lilly Crow started in the circle, going 1 1-3 innings, while Cheyenne Mayle pitched 2 2-3 of relief for Federal Hocking.
Mayle, Samantha Brown and Wilkes each had two-hit games, while Walker, Martin, Brooks, Wilson and Basim each had one hit.
Lainie Lunsford, Madison Banks and McKinney each had two hits for the Mustangs. McClain was 3 for 4 with the winning RBI.
Sierra Benney hit a solo home run for Lynchburg-Clay in the first inning.
McKinney struck out one and didn't walk a batter in her seven innings. She gave up four earned runs on 11 hits.
The Lancers' tournament run is over, but their season still has two Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division makeup games remaining. They'll host South Gallia on Wednesday, and still make a trip to Trimble.
