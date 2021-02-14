WESTFALL — The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes were able to hang around during Saturday's Division III tournament game at Westfall High School.
However, the Mustangs were able to keep the Buckeyes from pulling off the upset.
No. 11 Westfall was a 48-37 winner over No. 22 Nelsonville-York during a Division III sectional semifinal.
The Mustangs improved to 16-6 and will travel to No. 6 Alexander on Wednesday for a sectional final.
The Buckeyes (5-16) fell behind 11-7 after one quarter, and 22-13 by halftime. The deficit remained at nine points, 38-29, going to the fourth quarter.
Westfall outscored the Buckeyes 10-8 in the final quarter, holding on for the win.
Free throws played a role in the outcome. Westfall made 8 of 16 from the charity stripe.
The Buckeyes attempted 23 free throws in the road environment, but connected on only eight. Nelsonville-York was 1 of 9 from the line in the fourth quarter.
Airah Lavy led Nelsonville-York with 18 points, making a trio of 3-pointers. She scored eight points in the fourth quarter.
Brooklyn Richards followed with seven points for the Buckeyes, while Alivia Speelman added six points. Kalina Hernandez added four points and Ashleigh Cantrell two points.
Marissa Mullins led Westfall with 19 points, making nine 2-point field goals. She scored nine points in the third quarter.
Gabby Patete added 14 points for Westfall, making a pair of 3-pointers. Mahaley Farmer also hit double figures with 10 points, while Kylee Henry scored three points and Natalie Holland two points.
The Buckeyes are eliminated from the Division III tournament, but they still have two Tai-Valley Conference Ohio Division makeup games remaining.
N-Y is scheduled to host Wellston on Monday, while a road makeup game to River Valley still has to be rescheduled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.